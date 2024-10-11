BP records first loss in a decade
BP (BP.US) stock fell more than 6% after the U.K.-based oil giant reported disappointing fourth-quarter profit and posted a $5.7 billion annual loss for...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
GameStop (GME.US) stock fell 60% extending yesterday losses as the speculative trade that prompted recent sharp gains, faded away. The video-game retailer’s...
Investor frenzy shows signs of cooling President Biden unwilling to settle on an insufficient coronavirus aid package UPS (UPS.US) stock rose 5%...
Silver price fell more than 5% today and is one of the most heavily sold commodities today. Yesterday, the price of silver at one point gained over 10%...
Oil: WTI price broke above a peak from February 2020 near $55 per barrel Brent continues to trade below a peak from February 2020 near $59 per...
Two key US earnings reports of the week will be released today after the close of the Wall Street session - Amazon (AMZN.US) and Alphabet (GOOGC.US). Results...
European markets continue to recover DE30 tests 13,800 pts area Deutsche Bank's traders outperformed Wall Street peers European...
Global stock markets continue to recover from last week's declines on Tuesday. Following a drop below the 200-period moving average on the H4 interval...
European markets seen opening higher, silver drops Euro area economy expected to have contracted in Q4 2020 Earnings reports from...
While the market's attention has been focused on US stock and silver speculative frenzy recently, oil prices have managed to reach the highest level...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 1.61%, Dow Jones added 0.76% and Nasdaq rallied 2.55% Stocks in Asia...
AstraZeneca will deliver 9 million more vaccine doses to EU Biden to meet with 10 GOP senators on COVID-19 relief proposal Reddit traders turned...
Hecla Mining Co. (HL.US) shares rose more than 40 % during today's session as retail investors via online chatrooms like Reddit, turned their interest...
U.S. manufacturing activity slowed slightly to 58.7 in January, from 60.5 last month and below analysts' expectations of 60. Still, the reading...
Although at the end of last week there was some nervousness in the stock market, today it seems that everything is back to “normal”. US indices...
The Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) Manufacturing PMI in January declined to 58.7 from 60.5 in the previous month. Today’s reading...
Retail traders are taking aim at silver mining stocks Biden invites 10 Republican Senators to discuss virus relief bill US500 is testing major resistance...
Markets' attention is focused on doings of retail investors from Reddit as they have been drivers of big moves in the market recently. After sending...
