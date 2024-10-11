🔽 DAX breaks below key support!
German DAX (DE30) started today's session with a strong downward move. The index is trade 1.6% lower just an hour of the European cash session began. Looking...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
More
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
More
VIX (VOLX), an index measuring volatility on the US stock market, has rallied yesterday. Volatility spiked as retail traders pumped small-cap stocks and...
European markets seen opening lower US GDP release for Q4 2020 3 Dow Jones members report earnings European stock markets...
US stocks markets dropped significantly yesterday. S&P 500 declined 2.57%, Dow Jones dropped 2.05%, Nasdaq slipped 2.61% and Russell 2000 finished...
European equities finished sharply lower Epic short squeeze continues Fed leaves interest rates unchanged Oil stockpiles plunge 9.9 million barrels:...
Below we present some key takeaways from the Fed Chairman’s press conference: Goods spending has moderated following large gains Consumer...
The Federal Reserve left its benchmark interest rate unchanged Wednesday. This decision that was widely-expected as senior central bankers take a...
While the broader stock markets are trading under the pressure select shares are seeing astronomical gains. AMC Entertainment shares briefly skyrocketed...
EURUSD pair tumbled to below $1.21 the lowest level since early December after ECB announced that could potentially cut interest rates. ECB Knot said the...
Crude inventories in the US dropped by 9.91 million barrels in the week ended January 22nd, following an 4.35 million increase in the previous week...
US stocks under pressure ahead of the FED Short squeeze frenzy continues Boeing (BA.US) posts record loss US indices launched today’s...
DE30 German index DAX (DE30) reached a fresh all time high at the beginning of the year but buyers failed to uphold upward momentum, and the downward...
USGAME, sector index tracking performance of top companies in the gaming and esports industry, rallied over 60% this year. While gaming is a hot industry,...
QE purchases in the spotlight Do not expect any decisions from the Fed today – they like it what it is. The big spending (Biden) plan needs funding...
The Polish company InPost (INPST.NL) made a successful debut on the Amsterdam stock exchange today. Parcel locker firm shares introduced for €16...
US earnings season for Q4 2020 is in full swing. Microsoft report released yesterday after the close of the session turned out to be a big positive surprise....
European markets trade mostly lower Inverse head and shoulders pattern on DE30 chart Siemens Healthineers upgrades 2021 outlook after...
FOMC rate announcement is a key macro event of the day. US central bank will announce its decision at 7:00 pm GMT and Powell's press conference will...
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator