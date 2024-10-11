DE30: Failed attempt of breaking above 14,000 pts
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Bitcoin is continuing a pullback with a strong downward move today. The most famous cryptocurrency has dropped over $1,000 this morning and is making a...
European markets launched today's trading higher after indices from Wall Street managed to reach fresh record highs yesterday. German DAX rallied after...
European markets expected to open higher Decisions from Norges Bank, CBRT and ECB Intel and IBM to report earnings after Wall Street...
US indices booked strong gains yesterday and closed at record highs. S&P 500 gained 1.39%, Dow Jones added 0.83% and Nasdaq rallied 1.97%. Russell...
Joe Biden inaugurated as 46th US President S&P 500 and Nasdaq at new record highs European equities close higher European indices finished...
The Bank of Canada has left its interest rate unchanged at 0.25% as widely expected. Bank maintained its extraordinary forward guidance, reinforced and...
Alibaba (BABA.US) stock jumped more than 8% after Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of the Chinese e-commerce giant, made his first public appearance since...
On Tuesday we saw solid gains in the cryptocurrency market. Ethereum deserves special attention as it has reached new historical highs. Nevertheless, today's...
The US technology index Nasdaq (US100), gained more than 1.5% today and again reached new all-time highs. The upward trend of the US stocks continues as...
The Bank of Canada left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at the effective lower bound of 0.25 %, as widely expected. The Bank also maintained...
Biden to assume U.S. presidency Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen urged lawmakers to “act big” Netflix (NFLX.US) stock soared...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the CADCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Canada's consumer price inflation rate dropped to 0.7 % year-on-year in December, and below market expectations of 1.0% mainly due to lower air...
Ethereum Let's start today’s analysis with Ethereum. The price of this cryptocurrency reached a fresh all-time high yesterday, but a local...
We can observe a strong upward move on the GBPUSD this morning. Looking at the H4 interval, we can see that the pair is once again testing the key resistance...
European markets trade higher DE30 tests 200-hour moving average BASF released solid preliminary results for Q4 2020 Stock...
Chinese CHNComp index has been trading in a steep upward move since late-December 2020. The index is trading over 10% higher year-to-date and has approached...
US100 made a big jump yesterday, recovering most of the losses made during downward correction started January 11. US tech index broke back above 13,000...
