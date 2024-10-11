Economic calendar: Biden inauguration and BoC decision
European markets expected to open slightly higher Biden inauguration day BoC expected to leave rates unchanged European stock...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Indices from Wall Street finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 closed 0.81% higher, Nasdaq gained 1.53% and Dow Jones added 0.38%....
European indices mostly lower US stocks advance on Yellen’s return Brent above $56 a barrel Tuesday’s session...
Janet Yellen, a former Federal Reserve chair, has become President-elect Joe Biden’s nominee for Treasury Secretary. Currently Ms. Yellen is testifying...
Investors could have spotted some sharp declines on global stock markets during the last hour when media reported that Angela Merkel reached deal on national...
Western Union (WU.US) shares rose more than 3% as the money-movement firm announced a promising Walmart partnership. Western Union money transfer services...
Having a look at two key factors for gold prices, namely US 10-year yields and US dollar, one might get the impression that there have been some inconsistent...
US markets open higher after a long holiday weekend Janet Yellen set to advocate for major fiscal action Tesla begins delivering...
Cocoa: The latest ICCO report showed that final cocoa processing in 2020 was lower than expected due to coronavirus pandemic First two...
TD Bank issued a recommendation for the USDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with the following levels: Entry:...
Goldman Sachs (GS.US) shares rose 2.4% in pre-market climbing above $308 as the investment bank reported its fourth-quarter earnings before the opening...
Major banks from Wall Street launched Q4 earnings season last week. Apart from results for the final quarter of 2020, companies will also report full-year...
EURUSD is trading near the intraday resistance marked with local 1:1 structure (red rectangles) and previous price reactions (1.2140). Should sellers manage...
European markets trade higher on Tuesday DE30 dropped after higher opening European car sales dropped the most on record in 2020 German...
Ethereum is trading 10% higher today and is the top performing cryptocurrency. Taking a look at the H4 interval, we can see that price has broken above...
European markets expected to open higher Janet Yellen testifies in Senate Goldman Sachs and Netflix report earnings European...
Stocks in Asia traded higher with Nikkei gaining 1.4%, S&P/ASX 200 adding 1.2% and Kospi rallying 2.6%. Indices from China traded mostly lower DAX...
China’s economy grew faster than expected in Q4 European equities close slightly higher Public holiday in the US European indices...
Natural gas (NATGAS) price dropped below $2.6/MMBtu, from recent high of $2.75/MMBtu, as generally comfortable weather conditions are expected this week...
