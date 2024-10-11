Daily summary: European stocks higher in subdued trading
China’s economy grew faster than expected in Q4 European equities close slightly higher Public holiday in the US European indices...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Natural gas (NATGAS) price dropped below $2.6/MMBtu, from recent high of $2.75/MMBtu, as generally comfortable weather conditions are expected this week...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Monday’s calendar is relatively empty due to MLK holiday in the US so let’s take another look at the Chinese data from the morning. So what...
Precious metals prices experienced a sharp pull-back during the Asian trading hours. However looking at the H4 interval, the gold price rebounded and there...
Carrefour (CA.FR) stock plunged more than 6.0% after the Canadian company Couche-Tard abandoned its attempted takeover of the retail giant after the French...
European markets recover from overnight losses DE30 defended 13,700 pts support zone Bayer explores whether to help CureVac with...
Silver as well as other precious metals experienced some heavy losses during the Asian trading hours. However, they started to recover as the time passed...
European markets expected to open lower US markets closed for holiday BoE Chairman speech European stock markets are expected...
Stocks in Asia are traded mostly lower at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei dropped almost 1%, S&P/ASX 200 finished around 0.8% lower and Kospi...
In this webinar we will discuss Inflation outlook for 2021 What higher inflation would mean for markets Market situation on Gold, DE30, EURUSD Key...
Political Uncertainty weigh on European stocks Pfizer (PFE.US)to temporarily slow vaccine deliveries Joe Biden unveiled the details...
ExxonMobil (XOM.US) stock dropped nearly 5% after The Wall Street Journal reported that the SEC opened an investigation into the oil giant after employee's...
A big week for the United States is approaching as Joe Biden's presidential inauguration will take place on Wednesday. Security forces will be on alert...
TD BANK issued a recommendation for the GBPJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry(market):141.17 Target:136.00 Stop:...
The UoM consumer confidence report, apart from the decline, showed an increase in inflation expectations in the 1 and 5-year perspective. More importantly,...
The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment fell from downwardly revised 80.7 pts in December to 79.2 pts in January against expected 80.0 pts....
Biden proposed $1.9 trillion stimulus plan US retail sales fall again in December JPMorgan (JPM.US) stock fell 2% despite upbeat quarterly figures US...
US retail sales data for December was released at 1:30 pm GMT. Report turned out to be weaker than expected but it did not trigger any major moves...
