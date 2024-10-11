Major technical pattern on OIL.WTI?
Today's trading on the oil market started with an upward move. However, buyers did not manage to break above the resistance at $53.25 and a dynamic...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
First estimate of the German economic growth in 2020 has been released at 9:00 am GMT. According to the report released by the Federal Statistical Office,...
European markets expected to open slightly higher Biden to propose economic stimulus plan on 0:15 am GMT German 2020 GDP, ECB minutes...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. S&P 500 gained 0.23%, Nasdaq added 0.43%, Dow Jones dropped 0.03% and Russell 2000 closed...
European equities finish slightly higher House begins debate over impeaching Trump for Capitol riot US crude inventories drop for 5th straight week European...
Intel (INTC.US) stock surged 10% to a six-month high after the chipmaker confirmed that is replacing fiscally minded Chief Executive Bob Swan with a technology-focused...
House moves to impeach Trump US inflation rate above expectations Urban Outfitters (URBN.US) stock plunged as sales decline US indices...
Crude inventories in the US dropped by 3.25 million barrels in the week ended January 8th, following an 8.01 million decrease in the previous...
Gold A massive downward move was observed on the precious metals market last week. Gold price pulled back the resistance at 1,955$ and the strong sell-off...
Annual inflation rate in the US rose to 1.4% in December from 1.2% in the previous month and above market expectations of 1.3%.The rate remains well...
Price of oil continues an upward move started by the end of October 2020. In spite of the deteriorating pandemic situation around the world, crude trades...
Spanish telecom company Telefonica (TEF1.ES) stock surged 10.0% after the company announced that it will sell its mobile phone masts in Europe and Latin...
European markets trade slightly higher DE30 tests 50-hour moving average marking midpoint of trading range Deutsche Post published...
European markets seen opening flat House Democrats expected to vote on Trump's impeachment today API data hinted at bigger-than-expected...
US indices finished yesterday's trading slightly higher. S&P 500 gained 0.04%, Dow Jones added 0.19% and Nasdaq closed 0.28% higher Stocks...
European bourses extended losses Wall Street little-changed on Tuesday Brent crude at highest level since February European indices finished...
Zoom Video (ZM.US) stock fell as much as 6% in premarket after the video conferencing company announced it would seek to raise $1.5 billion through a secondary...
US House to vote on Donald Trump impeachment on Wednesday Fed's Kaplan hopes to begin QE weaning this year Ford (F.US) ceases production in...
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
