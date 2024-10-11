GBPUSD tests resistance at 1,3615
Looking at the GBPUSD pair from a technical point of view, one can see that yesterday price bounced off the support zone at 1.3445 and today the upward...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
More
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
More
Global markets are trading in a rather calm manner today. Volatility on the cryptocurrency markets is limited as well. However, Stellar is an exception. Cryptocurrency...
Corn: Price broke above 500 cents a bushel for the first time since 2014 The current rally is similar to the situations from 2007-2008 and 2010-2011 Extremely...
European markets trade flat DE30 near daily lows on extended lockdown rumours Deutsche Bank may cut ties with Trump Organization European...
Platinum is trading over 3% higher today after a test of an important support level at $1,000 per ounce. Industrial metals and silver gain as well signalling...
European markets seen slightly higher Democrats to vote on 25th Amendment resolution 6 speeches from Fed members European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower with tech stocks taking the biggest hit. S&P 500 dropped 0.66%, Dow Jones declined 0.29% and...
European stocks launched the week on a negative note US lift Taiwan restrictions President Trump facing possible second impeachment European...
At the beginning of today's session, the sell-off in the gold market intensified. However overnight the price hit the support at $ 1,817, where buyers...
NIO (NIO.US) stock surged more than 10% after the Chinese electric vehicle maker’s CEO William Li announced that the company may decide to start...
US Democrats move forward with second impeachment of President Trump Biden said economic package will be in the trillions of dollars Twitter (TWTR.US)...
After the opening of today's session in the US, we can observe strong declines in Twitter stock. The company lost up to 10% in premarket trading, which...
Goldman Sachs has long anticipated higher commodity prices. Last year, bank indicated that within the next 1-2 years, the price of copper will reach the...
Democrats will attempt to unseat Trump before the end of his term 25th Amendment unlikely to be invoked Impeachment proceeding will...
JD (JD.US) stock rose 4.5% to an all-time high after U.K. sports gear retailer reported a strong sales during the Christmas season. Company upgraded its...
European markets trade lower DE30 pulls back below 14,000 pts Commerbank to boost provisions for bad loans European markets...
Risk-off moods can be spotted around the world Biden to present economic package on Thursday US earnings season begins on Friday Equity...
Despite new records on indices and surging OIL prices it was Bitcoin and so called “alts” (like Dash, Ethereum etc.) that were drawing attention...
