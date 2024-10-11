BREAKING: US Weekly Jobless Claims fall more than forecast
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.787 million in the week ended January 2nd, compared to 0.787 million reported in...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
TD BANK issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry(market):1.2265 Target:1.2000 Stop:...
NFP report release on Friday, 1:30 pm GMT Market expects 100k increase in non-farm payrolls ADP showed unexpected drop Markets...
Bitcoin jumped above $37,000, reaching a new all-time high of around $37,550 as traders remained optimistic about the rising demand from institutional...
European markets open higher but swing afterwards DE30 halts advance ahead of 14,000 pts Delivery Hero to sell 9.44 million new shares European...
European markets seen opening higher Indices recover from drop during yesterday's Capitol Hill siege Jobless claims and non-manufacturing...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.57%, Dow Jones added 1.44% and Russell 2000 rallied 3.98%. Nasdaq lagged...
Major Wall Street indice opened lower US500 catches a bid after session launch and breaks above 3,715 pts Big Tech struggles amid...
ADP employment report was one of the top tier economic releases scheduled for today. Data released at 1:15 pm GMT showed a 123k jobs decline in the US...
Run-off race in Georgia will determine who controls Senate Democrats have already won one of two seats Second seat is projected to...
Gold and other precious metals moved higher during the European morning trade but have given back most of the gains since. Gold tested 2-month high in...
European markets trade higher DAX jumps above resistance at 13,700 pts Cyclicals lead in Europe, tech stocks pull back European...
European markets seen opening higher Democrats may win both seats in Georgia Senate race Services PMIs, ADP employment data and FOMC...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.71%, Dow Jones added 0.55% and Nasdaq jumped 0.95%. Russell 2000 gained...
Tougher lockdowns in Europe Runoff elections in Georgia New OPEC+ production agreement European indices finished today's session mostly...
Airbnb (ABNB.US) was valued at just over $100 billion at the time of its market debut in the biggest U.S. initial public offering (IPO) of 2020, which...
Today is the second day of negotiations of the OPEC + group. Recent reports indicate that Russia agreed to keep production unchanged in February. Last...
The Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) Manufacturing PMI in December rose to 60.7 from 57.5 in the previous month. Today’s reading...
