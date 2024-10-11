US OPEN: Wall Street opens higher ahead of Georgia runoff elections
Georgia’s Senate runoffs election First Solar (FSLR.US) stock fell 5% on analysts downgrade US indices launched today's session slightly...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
More
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
More
Stellar is by far the strongest cryptocurrency during today's session, adding 5% to its value. Nevertheless, today's gain is negligible compared...
Platinum: Silver, and especially platinum, failed to see such a significant rebound in recent years as it was in the case of gold. On the other...
GBPUSD started today’s session with an upward move following yesterday’s plunge. However, looking at the H1 interval, we can see that the price...
European markets trade mixed DE30 tries to break back above 13,700 pts Dialog Semiconductor boosted Q4 2020 revenue forecast European...
European markets seen opening more or less flat OPEC+ talks to resume today ISM manufacturing expected at 56.6 in December Stock...
US indices finished yesterday's trading significantly lower. S&P 500 dropped 1.48%, Nasdaq declined 1.47% and Dow Jones finished 1.25% lower. Mixed...
UK rolls out AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine Georgia Senate runoff elections US stocks sink, European indices finished session slightly higher The...
The S&P 500 index fell over 2.2% in the first session of 2021. Other major US indices are also losing over 2%. Even before the start of the session...
Until recently, everything indicated that OPEC + would keep production unchanged in February compared to January (this month production was increased by...
Nio (NIO.US) stock rose over 10% after China-based electric car producer announced it has delivered 43,728 vehicles in 2020, almost twice as much as in...
The first day of trading is full of volatility. The mood is overwhelmingly positive, which is partly related to the end of the fateful 2020 (in some respects,...
US stocks start 2021 at new records TESLA (TSLA.US) delivered a record 499,550 vehicles in 2020 Teledyne to buy FLIR Systems (FLIR.US) for $8 billion US...
Bitcoin has continued its brilliant price increase from December and reached a new all-time high of $34,739 yesterday, having surged by over 300% in 2020....
Equities gain at the beginning of 2021 DE30 retests record highs near 13,900 pts Daimler agrees to pay $30 million US penalty Stock...
Risk-on moods can be spotted on the global financial markets at the beginning of 2021. Stock markets are moving higher along with commodities. USD weakness...
European markets seen opening higher OPEC+ to hold a video conference Manufacturing PMI releases Indices and equity futures...
Stocks in Asia traded higher during the first session of 2021. S&P/ASX 200 gained 1.5%, Kospi added 2.5% and indices from China rose. Nikkei...
