Three markets to watch next week
First week of the New Year is always interesting as traders make new strategic allocations. It will be full of economic releases but investors should also...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
More
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
More
The volatility in the gold market has recently declined and the precious metal has been trading in a local sideways move. However, looking at the H4 interval,...
Polish zloty is not doing well in recent days. The current week started calmly, but on Tuesday and Wednesday the zloty was under selling pressure. Interestingly,...
Bitcoin soars past $29,000 The digital asset seems poised for a run to $30,000 Bitcoin on Thursday jumped to a record $29,180 after the digital...
US jobless claims German and Italy markets are shut for holidays Economic calendar is light on the final trading day of 2020, with investors...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher. The Dow Jones rose 0.2%, S&P 500 gained 0.1% and Nasdaq increased 0.2%. Mixed moods prevail...
Mixed session in Europe Last trading day of 2020 in some countries Gold approaching $1,900 Today’s session was the...
Intel (INTC.US) gained roughly 5% yesterday as a hedge fund Third Point addressed company’s weakening position in microprocessor manufacturing against...
A weekly report from the US Department of Energy on oil inventories was released at 3:30 pm GMT. The results were as follows: Oil inventories:...
Major US indices advance amid positive Chicago PMI data Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine approved in the UK Tesla might sell 500k cars...
OIL.WTI Oil market has been trading in an upward trend, however momentum clearly slowed down recently. At the moment, no strong bearish signals have...
Bittrex became the latest exchange to cut ties with XRP Ripple is testing major support at $0.20 The cryptocurrency exchanges and other companies...
European indices slightly higher in 2020's last full trading session Germany records highest daily Covid-19 death toll BMW (BMW.DE) plans to...
Bitcoin returned to hitting records on Dec. 30 after a fresh rebound took it above its $28,400 all-time high. Overnight the most popular cryptocurrency...
UK parliament vote on the Brexit trade deal US Pending Home Sales and Chicago PMI Additional US stimulus uncertain Economic calendar...
US indices finished yesterday's session lower. The Dow Jones fell 0.1%, S&P 500 shed 0.2% and Nasdaq lost 0.4%. Mixed moods prevail in the...
DAX reaches all-time highs Russell 2000 plunges more than 2% US politics in the spotlight European stock indices finished...
Boeing (BA.US) shares gained slightly as Boeing’s 737 MAX will fly American Airlines passengers from New York to Miami today. It will be the first...
Russell 2000 (US2000) clearly lags behind during today’s US session. The index is falling 2%, even though other major indices are still posting some...
