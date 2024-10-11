BREAKING: US CB Consumer Confidence well below expectations
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence index decreased to 88.6in December 2020, from the previous month's 96.1 and compared to market expectations...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Congress passes $892 billion COVID relief package US GDP growth in Q3 revised slightly higher Apple (AAPL.US) is working on a electric-car for 2024 US...
Oil Oil prices dropped as new, highly contagious strain of coronavirus risks another drop in demand for fuels Several countries imposed...
European markets trade higher on Tuesday DE30 tests zone at 13,420 pts but fails EasyJet delay deliveries of Airbus jets European...
British pound found itself under renewed selling pressure this morning. EU officials confirmed overnight reports saying that the bloc has rejected fisheries...
European markets seen opening slightly higher Revision of US Q3 GDP data CB consumer confidence for December European index...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. Dow Jones gained 0.12%, S&P 500 dropped 0.39% and Nasdaq declined 0.10% Stocks in...
U.K. identified a new strain of the Covid-19 virus that is 40-70% more contagious Deadlock in Brexit talks US Congress reaches deal on $900 bn Covid-19...
Goldman Sachs (GS.US) — Shares of the major US banks jumped today after the Federal Reserve announced that it will allow the industry to resume share...
Nike (NKE.US) stock jumped more than 5% after the company posted upbeat quarterly figures. The athletic apparel and footwear maker earned 78 cents per...
New, highly contagious strain of COVID-19 was found in the UK US lawmakers finally approved a $900 billion relief package Tesla stock falls nearly...
OIL tumbles by 5%, DE30 slides by 600 points, US dollar recovers sharply, volatility shows up nearly everywhere. Just when this year looked all sorted...
Today's concerns over the coronavirus translate not only into a sell-off in the stock market, but also into increased volatility in the precious metals...
European markets plunge on new virus fears DE30 drops below 13,100 pts Pandemic winners among top movers European stocks...
Stock markets in Europe have launched today's trading with bearish price gaps and the move has been gathering pace since the launch of the session....
European markets seen opening lower Focus on politics and virus Polish retail sales data for November Economic calendar looks...
Stocks in Asia traded mixed today. Nikkei dropped 0.2%, S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.1%, Kospi added 0.2% and indices from China gained DAX...
In this webinar we will discuss 2020 commodity winners and losers New UK COVID variant just ahead of Christmas Fed’s decision and market...
