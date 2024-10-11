Daily summary: Global equities mostly lower in muted session
Brexit talks remain stuck US stocks fall from record highs Investors wait on US stimulus package Majority of the European indices finished...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
More
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
More
FedEx (FDX.US) posted quarterly profit of $4.83 per share, well above analysts expectations of $4.01 per share. Company reported better-than-expected revenue...
Investors wait for results of stimulus negotiations FDA advisory panel recommends approval of Modern’s (MRNA.US) Covid-19 vaccine Darden Restaurants...
Shares of the electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA.US) are set to launch today's trading at an all-time high. Stock may enjoy elevated volatility...
Bitcoin rally to a new all-time high CME announces Ethereum futures contracts Bitcoin option' trading volume at record highs This week...
European market trade higher DE30 sets new intraday, post-pandemic high Siemens considers another attempt of selling logistics business Stock...
European markets seen opening lower US House to vote on stimulus bill today German IFO index expected to be slightly weaker in December Markets...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs gaining 0.58% and 0.84% respectively. Dow Jones...
The European Parliament approved the €1.8 trillion EU budget and coronavirus recovery package US lawmakers close in on $900 billion Covid-19...
Lennar (LEN.US) – surged more than 9% after the company reported its quarterly figures. The largest home construction company in the United States...
US stocks rise as leaders agree on stimulus Disappointing Jobless claims figures Novavax (NVAX.US) enters deal with EU for its COVID-19 vaccine Roku...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.885 million in the week ended December 12th, compared to 0.853 million reported in...
Microsoft is the second highest valued stock on Wall Street Company continues to increase share of services revenue in mix Cloud...
The Bank of England decided to take a wait-and-see approach during its last monetary policy meeting of 2020 due to the uncertainties surrounding the Brexit...
European markets trade higher DE30 tests 13,700 pts and trades less than 1% below all-time high European car sales dropped 14% YoY...
Bitcoin managed to break above the $20,000 mark for the first time yesterday. However, upward move did not stop there and the cryptocurrency extended gains...
European markets seen opening higher SNB, Norges Bank and Bank of England to announce decisions Jobless claim expected to come in...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. S&P 500 gained 0.18%, Nasdaq added 0.50%, Dow Jones dropped 0.15% and Russell 2000 finished...
Changing the language affects the change of regulator