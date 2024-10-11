Morning wrap (17.12.2020)
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. S&P 500 gained 0.18%, Nasdaq added 0.50%, Dow Jones dropped 0.15% and Russell 2000 finished...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
FOMC boosts economic projections Stocks jump to new session highs during Powell's presser USD gained on monetary policy decision...
Market's reaction to today's FOMC decision shows that it was treated as a hawkish one. USD gained while equities dropped. Stock bulls hoped that...
FOMC released the latest monetary policy decision. Rates were left unchanged in the 0-0.25% range. Composition as well as pace of asset purchases was not...
Drive Shack (DS.US), the US company offering golf-related entertainment services, is one of the best performing stocks on Wall Street today. Company announced...
A weekly report from the US Department of Energy on oil inventories was released at 3:30 pm GMT. Oil inventories: -3.13 mb. Expected: -3.5...
US stocks opened flat, FOMC meeting in the spotlight US100 tests upward trendline Tilray and Aphria to merge into world's biggest...
Following a solid European release in the morning, the time has come for the US PMI indices for December. Just as it was the case in terms of European...
Bitcoin just hit another milestone in its impressive 2020 run. The cryptocurrency surged to a new all-time high above $20,000, topping the previous peak...
US retail sales data for November has been released at 1:30 pm GMT. Release turned out to be a disappointment as expectations were missed in all major...
Upbeat PMI data from Germany and France Path to Brexit trade deal exists, says EU Adidas (ADS.DE) considers selling off its Reebok brand European...
Wednesday is expected to be very intensive on the markets with the calendar full of events and the FOMC meeting (decision 7pm GMT, conference 30 minutes...
British pound climbed 0.4% after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that while she could not say whether there would or would not...
Major bourses in Europe are trading in the green on Wednesday after fresh PMIs for France and Germany surprised on the upside. French data released at...
FOMC meeting Private sector PMI figures from Europe and the US US sales data It’s a particularly busy day on the economic calendar, with...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher. The Dow Jones climbed 1.1%, S&P 500 jumped 1.3% and Nasdaq gained 1.3%. Positive moods prevail...
European equities mostly higher on Brexit trade deal hopes EU publishes sweeping rules for tech giants US stocks rise on stimulus talks European...
Baidu (BIDU.US) stock surged more than 10% after the company announced that it was considering starting production of its own electric cars and has held...
Congress continues negotiations on another economic relief package Electoral College vote affirms Biden's win FDA staff said Moderna’s...
