US industrial production slightly above expectations
Industrial production in the US increased 0.4% in November over the previous month and slightly beating market expectations of 0.3%. Still,...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Silver is the best performing precious metal today. High EURUSD levels as well as solid outlook for industrial metals are the main drivers behind recent...
Silver: Silver is trading within consolidation zone between the $ 22.00-22.80 and $ 25.5 per ounce and is currently performing slightly better than...
European markets trade higher DE30 breaks above 13,300 pts Volkswagen CEO wins backing from Supervisory Board European markets...
European markets seen opening flat US industrial production for November Speeches from ECB Chief Economist and BoC Governor European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. Dow Jones dropped 0.62%, S&P 500 declined 0.44%, Nasdaq gained 0.50% and Russell 2000 finished...
Extended negotiations over a Brexit trade deal Germany heads for strict lockdown US lawmakers plan to split $908 billion COVID-19 plan Vaccine...
US lawmakers plan to split $908 billion COVID-19 plan Vaccine rollout begins in the US AstraZeneca (AZN.UK) moves on Alexion (ALXN.US) US indices...
Virgin Galactic (SPCE.US) stock fell 17% after the space tourism company announced its latest test flight held on Saturday did not reach space as planned....
US500 is rising almost 1% ahead of session opening after strong Friday's declines driven by concerns about Brexit. Now the upbeat news regarding...
The Brexit situation has improved significantly in recent hours. The negotiations were extended and European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator, Michel...
AstraZeneca (AZN.UK) stock dropped more than 6% after the pharma giant announced on Saturday it would buy US drugmaker Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN.US)...
European markets trade higher DE30 tests swing level at 13,235 pts Deutsche Bank mulls spreading out New York workforce European...
Stock markets start the week higher US Electoral College vote Brexit talks extended Start of a new week was marked with small...
In this webinar you will learn: How options are pumping up the Wall Street bubble ECB and EU budget – what do they mean for the euro? 2xhard...
Stocks in Asia moved higher during today's session. Nikkei added 0.3%, S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.26% and indices from China rose. On the other...
Germany considers going into second lockdown before Christmas Boris Johnson issues warning to prepare for no-deal Brexit US FDA advisory panel recommends...
Equity markets moved lower by the end of the week with politics being one of the drivers. FOMC and Bank of England will announce decisions next week and...
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
