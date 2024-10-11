DE30 drops below support at 13,250 pts
European markets trade lower on Thursday DE30 drops below support at 13,250 pts Deutsche Post expects strong growth during Christmas...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
More
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
More
Long way to go Let’s start from some context. US labor market was at multi-decade highs prior to the pandemic with employment not much below 40%...
Oil prices took a dive following a report from the Wall Street Journal. Report claims that OPEC and its allies are nearing an agreement to boost oil output...
European markets seen opening more or less flat Non-manufacturing ISM for November at 3:00 pm European PMI data revisions European...
There’s no stopping EURUSD bulls after they blew 1.20 levels that was not only psychological one but also a crucial limit of multi-month consolidation....
US indices finished yesterday's trading slightly higher. S&P 500 gained 0.18%, Dow Jones added 0.20% and Russell 2000 closed 0.19% higher....
UK granted emergency use authorization for Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine Disappointing ADP payrolls report US crude inventories fall...
Palantir Technologies (PLTR.US) shares fell more than 12% after Morgan Stanley analyst downgraded software company's stock to “underweight”...
Crude inventories in the US dropped by 0.679 million barrels in the week ended November 27th, following an 0.754 million decrease in the previous...
UK approves use of Pfizer's (PFE.US) coronavirus vaccine Disappointing ADP report Salesforce (CRM.US) confirmed a deal to acquire...
ADP report on change in US employment in November was released at 1:15 pm GMT. Data was expected to show an increase of 410k jobs following a 365k...
EURUSD Let's start today's analysis with the EURUSD chart. Looking at the weekly time frame, we can see that the pair broke above the resistance...
Pfizer (PFE.US) and Germany's BioNTech (BNTX.US) shares rose 3.9% and 6.5% respectively in premarket after British officials authorized their COVID-19...
European markets trade mixed DE30 failed to break back above 13,360 pts Daimler to manufacture Mercedes-Benz heavy duty trucks in...
Silver is one of the best performing commodities today and is trading 10% above Monday's low. Silver continues rebound from a key support zone and...
British pound came under heavy selling pressure this morning following a report from Bloomberg. News agency claims that top EU negotiator Barnier is set...
European markets seen opening slightly lower Second day of Powell hearings in Congress ADP employment report for November Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher. S&P 500 gained 1.13%, Nasdaq jumped 1.28%, Dow Jones added 0.63% and Russell 2000 closed...
