US OPEN: Wall Street gains on Moderna vaccine news
Moderna (MRNA.US) COVID-19 vaccine is more than 94% effective US coronavirus cases top 11 million US30 is testing key 30 000 pts level US indices...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
The signing of the world's largest trade agreement between 15 countries in the Asia-Pacific region and recent news regarding Moderna's vaccine...
Spanish financial group BBVA (BBVA.ES) stock surged over 15% after the company announced that will sell its US business, BBVA USA Bancshares, to PNC Financial...
Stock markets experienced a big jump while gold plunged after Moderna announced results of the interim analysis of phase 3 trial of its coronavirus vaccine....
European markets launch new week higher DE30 swings between 13,250 pts zone and 50-hour moving average Delivery Hero (DHER) with...
Markets gain following ASEAN trade deal RBA Governor and ECB President scheduled to speak European markets are seen opening higher...
Watch this webinar to learn: Is there room for more gains on indices? What’s happening in the economy? What’s next for Gold and Silver? What...
A massive free trade agreement was signed by 15 countries from Asia-Pacific region, including China, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea and Japan....
Mixed session in Europe The pandemic situation in the US and Europe continues to worsen Dow Jones and S&P 500 are trying to extend weekly gains The...
Announcement from Pfizer and BioNTech was unquestionably the biggest market event of the previous week. However, promising interim results of a vaccine...
Farfetch (FTCH.US) stock jumped over 16% after the company announced third-quarter sales and fourth-quarter growth projections that beat market estimates....
The headline Michigan Consumer Sentiment fell from 81.8 pts to 77.0 pts in November against expected 82.0 pts. Consumer Expectations index came in at...
Another record number of new daily COVID-19 cases US producer prices rise for 6th month Disney (DIS.US) stock rose 6% despite Q4 loss US indices...
Facts: • Unexpectedly Mexico's central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged • Pandemic worsens in US • Pair...
Bitcoin price cannot stop surging. It was able to extend the rally even during the euphoric week when positive vaccine news weighed on Gold and Silver....
• Bitcoin price breaks above $16 000 level • PayPal allow customers to buy, sell, and hold cryptocurrencies earlier than expected • Dash...
European markets recover after lower opening DE30 tests 50-hour moving average Deutsche Wohnen and Salzgitter reported earnings European...
European markets expected to open lower Second reading of euro area Q3 GDP UoM index seen stable in November European markets...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. Dow Jones dropped 1.08%, S&P 500 finished 1% lower and Nasdaq declined 0.65%. Russell 2000...
