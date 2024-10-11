Daily summary: Global stocks mixed as vaccine optimism fades away
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Amazon (AMZN.US) stock fell over 3.0 % after the European Commission unveiled formal antitrust charges against the tech giant over its dual role as a marketplace...
• US COVID-19 hospitalizations at record high • Tech stocks under pressure • Beyond Meat (BYND.US) stock plunged on weak...
Oil Coronavirus vaccine could be an opportunity for oil prices. Quick approval of the vaccine could boost demand for oil via, for example, increased...
The number of Covid-19 infections in the US surpassed 10.4 million, with over 59 thousand patients in hospitals. This is the highest number of hospitalizations...
EURUSD is trading lower today. Looking at the M30 interval, we can see that the pair is trying to break below the key support area. The pair approached...
European markets mixed after yesterday's rally DE30 pulls back below resistance at 13,125 pts Thyssenkrupp (TKA.DE) in talks...
European markets seen opening flat German ZEW expected to drop in November Fed speakers in the afternoon US equity futures...
Coronavirus vaccine news triggered a massive rotation trade yesterday. Tech stocks and pandemic winners plunged while cyclicals and industrial stock rallied....
US indices finished yesterday's session with solid gains following positive vaccine news from Pfizer and BioNTech. S&P 500 gained 1.17%,...
• Pfizer and BioNTech announced their Covid-19 vaccine is strongly effective • Biden wins presidency • Global Covid-19...
Biogen (BIIB.US) shares fell 30% during today 'session after U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory panel voted against approving company's...
• Joe Biden wins presidency • Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.US/BNTX.US) announced its Covid-19 vaccine is 90% effective • US total...
The initial reaction to the news about the vaccine in the commodity market is obvious - oil clearly up and gold clearly down. This is the effect of the...
Coronavirus vaccine news from Pfizer and BioNTech served as a trigger for massive market moves. Post-announcement trades favour companies from the so-called...
A prospect of prolonged lockdowns seemed to cast a long shadow over the global economy. Markets took a break from this grim reality due to US elections...
Pfizer and BioNtech announced that their coronavirus vaccine candidate showed promising results in the third phase of clinical trials. Below you can find...
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
