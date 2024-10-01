BREAKING: US new home sales much lower than expected
US new homes sales for April came in 634 k vs 678 k exp. and 693 k previously (revised to 665 k) (-4.7% vs -2.2% exp. and 8.8% previously) Reading...
Market news
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
US S&P PMI Services came in 54.8 (the highest since May 2023) vs 51.2 exp. and 51.3 previously US S&P PMI Manufacturing PMI came in 50.9...
01:30 PM BST, United States - Employment Data: Continuing Jobless Claims: actual 1,794K; forecast 1,794K; previous 1,786K; Initial...
IFR has issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. IFR recommends taking a long position on the pair, with the following parameters. Entry...
Ethereum is gaining 0.70% today, returning above $3,800. This week could be crucial for the cryptocurrency market due to several significant catalysts. One...
09:30 AM BST, United Kingdom - PMI Data: S&P Global/CIPS UK Composite PMI: actual 52.8; forecast 54.0; previous 54.1; S&P...
09:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - PMI Data for May: HCOB Eurozone Composite PMI: actual 52.3; forecast 52.0; previous 51.7; HCOB Eurozone...
08:15 AM BST, France - PMI Data for May: French HCOB Manufacturing PMI May P: 46.7 (est 45.9; prev 45.3) HCOB Services PMI...
Today's macroeconomic calendar includes several interesting publications. The most important of these will be the PMI releases for the services and...
Indices from Asia and the Pacific are experiencing a mixed session. The biggest gains are seen in Japan's Nikkei 225 (+0.90%), Australia's...
Nvidia beat market expectations for another consecutive quarter. In addition to outperforming expectations on all of its most significant financials, the...
The FOMC Minutes presented set a moderate but nonetheless hawkish tone in the stock markets. Comments suggesting uncertainty about the scale of the...
The publication of the FOMC Minutes did not cause undue volatility in the markets. The benchmark US100 retreated slightly, and the dollar appreciated after...
The transcript of the latest FOMC meeting has just been released. The Fed bankers communicated the need to keep rates at higher levels for a longer period...
NATGAS is adding close to 5% today on the back of a weather forecast update, which indicates that we will face significantly warmer-than-expected temperatures...
Today's release of the FOMC minutes from the US central bank's May 1 meeting has a chance to raise volatility on the dollar and equity markets...
United States - EIA Data:; Crude Oil Inventories: forecast Actual: 1.820M. Forecast -2.400M; previous -2.508M; Gasoline Inventories:...
US Existing Home Sales Apr: 4.14M (est 4.23M; prev R 4.22M) - Existing Home Sales (M/M): -1.9% (est 0.8%; prev R -3.7%) - Median Home Price For Existing...