US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI below expectations
The ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI for the US fell to 56.6 in October of from 57.8 in the previous month, below analysts’ expectations of 57.5. The reading...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
• Tight race between Trump and Biden • Weak ADP report • Uber (UBER.US) and Lyft (LYFT.US) stocks rally US indices launched...
US equities are trading higher, with the Dow gaining near 200 points, the S&P 500 near 1.8% and the Nasdaq around 2.4%. Investors await the outcome...
Markets are fully focused on the US presidential elections. Incoming reports hint that Democrats may win the White House. Investors completely overlooked...
Last night was a very volatile one on the global markets. While we still do not for sure who has won US presidential elections, odds seem to favour Democratic...
US election votes are still being counted with many remaining votes being absentee ballots. This acts in favour of Democratic candidate Joe Biden who encouraged...
Still no call on US presidential race winner DE30 drops below and climbs back above 12,000 pts BMW, Vonovia and Zalando reported...
Tom Wolf, Governor of Pennsylvania, said via Twitter that there are still over one million votes left to be counted. He said that he is going to deliver...
Donald Trump delivered a speech to supporters on Wednesday morning where he addressed Election Night. He said that it looks clear that he won Georgia,...
Markets await US election results European indices futures plunging Several key macro events scheduled for today Following...
More and more results are available but it is still too early to call who won a 4-year term at the White House. Now it all comes down to states marked...
US presidential elections have not been decided yet No major US news organization decided to point a winner so far According to NPR,...
Joseph Biden declared early Wednesday morning that he was “on track to win this election,” but urged patience while votes are counted. “It...
The AP gives the Minnesota win to Biden - not a surprise, but as we mentioned earlier, it will give the Democrat candidate the opportunity to "give...
Meanwhile, on the data front, we have positive surprises today: Australian retail sales came in above expectations and much better data from the Asian...
Fox News gives both states to Trump. Ohio is an interesting state in the sense that, as we have just mentioned, votes will continue to flow there until...
We emphasized from the beginning that these elections would be different from all others due to the pandemic and the related postal voting. It just so...
Trump-friendly Fox News has already announced a Biden win in Arizona. Those who follow our updates should not be surprised - Biden led in this state and...
Bloomberg confirms our earlier analysis (entry: Biden is losing ground?) - Joe Biden is on the defensive, but still has the opportunity to win these elections....
