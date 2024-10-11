AUDCAD - recommendation from JP Morgan
JP Morgan issued a recommendation for the AUDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:0.9351 Target:0.9000 Stop:...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
TD BANK issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
The Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) Manufacturing PMI in October rose to 59.3 from 55.4 in the previous month. Today’s reading came in...
• Presidential election campaign nears end • US reported another record number of new daily COVID-19 cases • Estee Lauder (EL.US)...
Earnings season slows down US presidential elections to steal the show Fed rate decision and NFP release also on watch this week Reports...
The British pound touched $ 1.2855 during today's session, its weakest level since October 7th, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a new...
European stock markets gain on Monday DE30 tests 11,750 pts Siemens Healthineers plans to ramp up production of Covid-19 tests in...
Oil prices started a new week with significant declines. WTI trades over 3% lower after dropping as much as 6% during the Asian trading hours. What has...
European futures point to more or less flat opening of the session today US manufacturing ISM seen improving slightly in October FED...
Stocks in Asia gained during the first trading session of the week. Nikkei jumped 1.4%, S&P/ASX 200 added 0.4% and Kospi gained 1.5%. Indices...
Eurozone GDP rebounds Wall Street extends losses on mixed Tech earnings Record number of new Covid-19 cases in the US Majority of the European...
EURUSD is getting near its September lows, which are also close to the 50.0 retracement of the long-term downward wave, which started at the beginning...
US elections are finally here! US citizens will decide on Tuesday whether they want four more years under Donald Trump or whether they want a change with...
Facebook (FB.US) reported profit of $2.72 per share for the third quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 a share. Revenue also came in above...
• Big tech reports mixed results • Daily COVID-19 cases reached new high • Twitter (TWTR.US) stock plunged on weak user...
• JP Morgan analysts’ believe that Bitcoin’s value could triple • Correction on the altcoin market • Diminishing...
European stocks recover from morning drop DE30 bounces off the support at 11,450 pts Fraport CEO sees 2020 passenger volumes at less...
European and US futures plunge German GDP seen rising 7.3% QoQ in Q3 2020 Exxon Mobil and Chevron among earnings reporters In...
