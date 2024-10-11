Morning wrap (30.10.2020)
US indices finished yesterday's session higher. S&P 500 gained 1.19%, Dow Jones added 0.52% and Nasdaq jumped 1.64%. Russell gained 1.35% Stocks...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
The tech quarterly reports from the Big Four were quite solid but it did little to support market sentiment. Indices are crashing badly into the opening...
• France and Germany will reimpose lockdowns • Earnings Super Thursday • US GDP grows at record 33.1% in Q3 European...
The euro dropped to a four-week low against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, after the European Central Bank president flagged further monetary easing in December...
EBay (EBAY.US) earned 85 cents per share for its latest quarter, up from 53 cents a year ago. Meanwhile analysts' expected earnings of 77 cents per...
• US GDP grows faster than forecast • US Weekly Jobless Claims below 800k for 2nd week • Four Tech Giants report results Thursday •...
European Central Bank decided to leave interest rates unchanged as expected. Bank said that risks are clearly tilted to the downside and that rates will...
Long-awaited US GDP report for Q3 2020 was released today at 12:30 pm BST. Data showed that the US economy grew at an annualized 33.1% QoQ which came in...
OIL.WTI OIL.WTI launched today’s session with a strong decline.The price of this commodity broke below the major support at $36.5. If the market...
German government announced EU largest economy would enter a partial lockdown from November 2nd, while French President Macron declared a second national...
European markets trade mixed ahead of ECB and US GDP DE30 halts declines at 11,450 pts MTU and Volkswagen released earnings reports European...
3 big markets events are scheduled for today. Investors should expect elevated volatility and be on guard in the afternoon! ECB (conference 1:30pm GMT) EURUSD...
4 Big Tech companies to report earnings today US GDP report for Q3 2020 ECB to announce rate decision European stock market...
US indices slumped yesterday. S&P 500 dropped 3.53%, Dow Jones declined 3.43% and Nasdaq closed 3.73% lower. Russell 2000 dropped 2.69% Stocks...
• Prospects of fresh lockdowns in Europe • US stocks fell as virus cases surge • Oil under pressure after EIA report European...
Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY.US) stock fell 11% amid a broader market selloff. Company unveiled a transformation program that aims to unlock potential and...
During today's session, we can observe a significant declines not only in the stock market, but also in the precious metals market. Gold and silver...
USDCAD jumped to three-week high amid mounting worries about surging global COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile BOC held its benchmark interest rate at the effective...
GBPUSD launched today's session with a downward move, but the pair moved higher on upbeat headlines regarding Brexit negotiations. Looking at the M30...
