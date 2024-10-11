BREAKING: US Crude inventories well above expectations
Crude inventories in the US rose by 4.32 million barrels in the week ended October 23rd, following an 1.001 million decline in the previous week and compared...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
• Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in the US • US500 approaching major support • Microsoft (MSFT.US)...
While the consensus view was that a return to lockdown was unlikely, this is exactly what is taking place. When we look at the charts, imposition of lockdown...
Big Tech companies were drivers of this year's recovery rally on Wall Street. Facebook, Amazon, Apple and Alphabet account for around 20% of the S&P...
The CAC 40 fell 3% today and is trading around 4,600 pts - level not seen since end of May amid concerns about a resurgence in COVID-19 across Europe....
European market plunge as lockdowns return DE30 drops below 11,700 pts Deutsche Bank reports surprise profit Stocks in Europe...
The re-opening story on the markets is long gone. The second wave of the pandemic is ravaging across Europe and forces governments to consider unpopular...
European futures trade lower Lockdowns return Bank of Canada rate decision European stock index futures are trading lower...
US indices finished yesterday's session mixed. S&P 500 dropped 0.3%, Dow Jones declined 0.80% and Nasdaq gained 0.64% Stocks in Asia...
• European stocks extended losses • Mixed moods on Wall Street • US 7-day average Covid-19 cases hit fresh record European...
The gold market has been consolidating in recent days. Investors are clearly waiting for the US elections, which will take place in a week's time....
Eli Lilly (LLY.US) shares fell over 5.5 % after the company posted weaker than expected quarterly figures. Drugmaker earned $1.54 per share while analysts'...
TD BANK issued a recommendation for the AUDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
U.S. Conference Board Consumer Confidence index decreased to 100.9 in October 2020, from the previous month's 101.8 and compared to market expectations...
• Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has adjourned the Senate until November 9 • California becomes first state to hit 900k COVID-19...
Oil Oil price is pulling back as Libya ramps up production. It is expected that Libyan production will reach 1 million barrels per day within...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
