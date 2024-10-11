DE30 tests support at 12,100 pts
European indices continue declines DE30 tests key support at 12,100 pts Covestro released Q3 2020 earnings During the Asian...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Currency woes are nothing new for Turkey – the last episode in 2018 involved inadequate economic policy and tensions with the US and while the situation...
European futures trade higher US durable goods orders and CB consumer confidence Microsoft, Caterpillar and Pfizer to report earnings European...
US indices took a dive during yesterday's session on Wall Street. S&P 500 declined 1.86%, Nasdaq dropped 1.64% and Dow Jones closed 2.29%...
• Europe imposes new restrictions as COVID-19 cases soar • Average daily new coronavirus cases in US hit all-time high • Libya's...
Hasbro (HAS.US) stock plunged today despite the fact that company reported better than expected quarterly results. Toy maker earned $1.88 per share on...
For the first time in history Turkey's lira fell to a fresh record low past of 8.0880 per USD after President Erdoğan challenged the US to impose economic...
Monday started in poor moods and it only got worse from there. Weekend COVID statistics were backed by action today as Spain introduced the state of emergency,...
• US reported highest ever number of new COVID-19 cases • Stimulus talks remain deadlocked • Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN.US)...
Around 140 companies from S&P 500 reported earnings Positive earnings surprises, mixed sales surprise Results much lower on year-over-year...
The IBEX 35 started the week on a negative note and is trading lower around 6,880, in line with its European peers. Stocks fell after a record number of...
Libya informs about full readiness to resume production, it is possible that production will return to 1 million barrels per day in the coming weeks Daily...
European indices slump DE30 decliens 2% on the day SAP (SAP.DE) drops 20% after releasing earnings report European stock...
Friday brought some optimism to the markets as investors ignored surging COVID cases and focused on vaccine and treatment hopes instead. But the stats...
Coronavirus infections surge across Europe and the United States Tropical storm Zeta approaches US Gulf Coast Big tech names to report...
Stocks in Asia are trading lower at the start of a new week. Nikkei drops 0.1%, S&P/ASX 200 trades 0.2% lower and Kospi declines 0.7%. Most indices...
• European shares close higher on upbeat earnings • Wall Street erase early gains and moves lower • New record number...
Crude oil (OIL.WTI) fell more than 1% after information that Libya is able to double its production within 4 weeks. Currently, the country produces approx....
The daily number of new coronavirus cases in most European countries exceeds the levels recorded in the first half of the year. This situation puts pressure...
