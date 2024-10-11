Robert Half International stock fell sharply after quarterly results
Robert Half International (RHI.US) stock moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results. The business services provider reported...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
• US records second-highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases • US30 bounced off the major support • Intel (INTC.US)...
US Manufacturing PMI increased to 53.3 in October from 53.2 in September, slightly below analysts’ expectations of 53.4. The reading pointed...
• Bitcoin Jumps to Over 1-Year High on PayPal's Move • Ripple announced possible relocation from the United States • Powell...
The price of natural gas is in reverse, which is followed by a significant 10% rollover. It is worth noting that such large differences in contracts in...
US stocks started yesterday's session with declines. Nevertheless, the Nasdaq index (US100) bounced off the key support zone at 11,550 points. The...
European markets trade higher after German PMIs DE30 climbs above 12,600 pts Daimler expects full-year EBIT at previous year's...
German flash PMI data for October was released at 8:30 am BST. Report can be seen as mixed as it showed a major beat in manufacturing and a miss in the...
European futures erased overnight gain US presidential debate did not move markets Avalanche of PMI releases from Europe and the...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher with Nasdaq gaining 0.19%, S&P 500 adding 0.52% and Dow Jones jumping 0.54%. Russell 2000...
• Spain and France reach 1 million Covid-19 cases • Final debate between Trump and Biden • Pelosi said stimulus deal is...
Align Technology (ALGN.US) - the maker of the Invisalign, which is the alternative to metal braces, reported quarterly earnings of $2.25 per share well...
In recent days, we can observe clear increases in the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin is trading around the psychological level of $ 13,000 during today's...
Final US presidential debate US Weekly Jobless Claims fall below 800K Coca-Cola (KO.US) quarterly profit beats expectations US indices...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.787 million in the week ended October 17th, compared to 0.898 million in the previous week....
The Central Bank of Turkey left its benchmark one-week repo rate at 10.25 %, while analysts' expected a 175 basis points rate hike. Also Central Bank...
Tesla reported third quarter earnings on Wednesday after the end of the Wall Street session. Stock jumped in the after-hours trading as release showed...
More information on negative interest rates from the UK. Haldane points out that such rates are under consideration, and in particular their impact on...
Italian stocks dropped almost 1% during the early trading hours, extending yesterday’s sharp losses, after government decided to impose a curfew...
