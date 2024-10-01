US Open: Wall Street in mixed mood ahead of Nvidia report and FOMC minutes
The U.S. dollar gains ahead of the release of the FOMC minutes (7 PM BST), and indexes post small gains ahead of Nvidia results (NVDA.US, after the...
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
The shares of Target Corp (TGT.US), the US large format retail giant, are losing nearly 7.9% before the opening of the Wall Street session, following the...
DAX is down 0.30% at the time of publication Potential Chinese tariffs remain on the table Lagarde from the ECB takes a dovish stance European...
The price of cocoa remains above the critical support level of $7,000 per ton. However, since the peak at $11,500, the correction has exceeded 30%, theoretically...
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) kept interest rates unchanged at 5.50% today. The statement was relatively more hawkish than before, causing a sharp...
07:00 AM BST, United Kingdom - Inflation Data for April: CPI: actual 0.3% MoM; forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.6% MoM; CPI: actual...
The key event for today is the release of the minutes from the Fed's last meeting in May. Apart from this event, investors should also pay attention...
Asian and Pacific indices are experiencing a mixed session. The Japanese Nikkei 225 index is down 0.60%, while the Australian S&P/ASX200 is trading...
US indices are trading near yesterday's close as investors await Nvidia's earnings report, which is due out tomorrow. Nvidia is down over 1%...
The market is not pricing in any interest rate change from the RBNZ at tomorrow's meeting, during the Asian session. In fact, the market is not pricing...
Nvidia (NVDA.US) is the second-largest company on Wall Street but certainly the most closely watched and fastest-growing of all, U.S. 'large caps',...
The price of Ethereum has surged more than 20% since the beginning of this week, breaching the $3800 level, following reports of possible approval of Ethereum...
Wall Street in mixed mood at the start of Tuesday's session Weakening Nvidia shares put pressure on Nasdaq index quotes Wall Street...
The wheat market (WHEAT) posted very strong gains yesterday, despite data suggesting an improved harvest in the Kansas region. This is mainly due to growing...
Crude Oil: Crude oil has shown limited reaction to the risks associated with the situation in the Middle East. WTI crude oil is falling towards...
PPI for April lower than expected. DAX with a decline. Car manufacturers further under pressure from the Chinese market. During...
Canada - Inflation Data for April: CPI: Actual: 2.7% YoY. Forecast 2.7% YoY; previous 2.9% YoY; CPI: Actual: 0.5% MoM. Forecast...
Before the start of Tuesday's session on Wall Street, the American retail giant Macy's (M.US) presented its quarterly earnings. The company reported...
Ethereum has gained almost 20% since yesterday, briefly surpassing the $3700 level following news about the possible acceptance of a spot ETF by the SEC...