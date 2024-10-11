IBM reports lower revenue but cloud segment remains strong
IBM reported Q3 2020 earnings report after Wall Street session yesterday Third consecutive quarter of lower sales Growth in cloud segment...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
TD BANK issued a recommendation for the AUDNZD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a Long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
EURUSD is soaring higher today, building on yesterday’s gains, to the highest level since 21 September. The pair trades above 1.1830 despite the...
• US stocks rise ahead of stimulus talks deadline • Department of Justice plans to file antitrust charges against Google (GOOGL.US) • Procter&Gamble...
Oil: WTI crude oil is still consolidating near the upper limit of the range at $41.50 a barrel OPEC + may consider extending major cuts for next...
Looking technically at the NZDUSD, one can see that the upward trend which we have seen since April this year has slowed down significantly. In addition,...
European stock trade higher, DAX lags behind DE30 struggles near 12,800-12,830 pts resistance zone BMW (BMW.DE) generated higher...
Global markets started Monday trading in upbeat moods but this positive sentiment quickly evaporated as mounting COVID cases once again stopped buyers....
European futures trade lower US stimulus talks deadline runs today Netflix to publish earnings after Wall Street closes European...
US indices finished yesterday’s trading near daily lows. S&P 500 dropped 1.63%, Nasdaq declined 1.65% and Dow Jones closed 1.44% lower....
• Pandemic continues to rage in parts of Europe and US • European stocks close mostly in the red • Pelosi sets 48-hour...
AMC Entertainment (AMC.US) – stock rose over 8 % in pre-market after the movie theater chain announced that it will resume operations at theaters...
Number of iPhone 12 preorders are more than twice the level seen for the iPhone 11 last year, mostly thanks to high demand from China, according to top...
• US stocks open higher on stimulus hopes • Pelosi sets 48 hour deadline to pass COVID stimulus bill • Halliburton Co (HAL.US)...
Tech companies dominate earnings calendar this week Tesla (TSLA.US) reported promising Q3 delivery figures Biotechs Abbott (ABT.US)...
Italy reported a new record of 11,705 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday. Prime Minister Conte said the situation had become critical but his government...
European indices erase morning gains DE30 pulls back from 13,000 pts EU Trade Chief sees no basis for Airbus to repay aid European...
European stock markets opened higher after the weekend. It is expected that US stimulus and Brexit talks will gather momentum amid looming deadlines. DE30...
