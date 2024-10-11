Economic calendar: Central bankers dominate agenda
European futures trade higher Fed Powell to discuss digital currencies at 1:00 pm BST Polish employment report for September Global...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Most of the major indices from Asia Pacific trades higher. Nikkei gains 1.2%, S&P/ASX 200 trades 1.1% higher, Kospi adds 0.6% and Nifty jumps...
Stocks gain around the world Solid U.S. retail sales in September Earnings season in full swing Global stock markets try...
US presidential elections are drawing near. Trump and Biden will face each other in a final debate next week. Reports from US tech companies will dominate...
Europe’s aviation regulator has declared Boeing’s (BA.US) 737 Max aircraft safe to fly. The machine was grounded in March 2019 after two crashes...
The headline Michigan Consumer Sentiment rose from 80.4 pts to 81.2 pts in October against expected 80.5 pts. Consumer Expectations index came in at 78.8...
Stocks open higher on the final trading day of the week U.S. retail sales data above expectations Pfizer (PFE.US) might apply for...
A few moments ago investors were offered crucial retail sales report from the United States for the month of September. The data came in above market expectations...
Gold price rushed above $2,000 earlier in the year Gold mining stocks outperformed major US indices Loose monetary policy keeps gold...
GBPUSD slumped from daily high at 1.2960 to 1.2870 following the Reuters report. According to the news agency, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce...
European markets trade higher after yesterday's rout DE30 bounces of a mix of supports European car sales surprise in September European...
Volatility (VOLX) has been moderate recently but yesterday saw the first major rise since 2 October. While the rise yesterday was ultimately quashed, we...
Mixed moods ahead of European open Brexit decision day US retail sales for September European futures point to a more or...
US indices finished yesterday's session lower but off the daily lows. S&P 500 closed 0.15% lower, Nasdaq declined 0.47% and Dow Jones slipped...
Global stocks fall on new Covid-19 restrictions U.S. Jobless claims highest since mid-August EURUSD below the 1,17 mark Global...
Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA.US), a pharmacy chain operator, is rising during today’s session as the firm reported adjusted quarterly profit of...
A few moments ago investors were offered The Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) report. The weekly data showed that crude oil inventories...
Stocks tumble as Covid-19 cases in Europe are on the rise U.S. jobless claims worse than expected Morgan Stanley (MS.US) with strong...
During today's session we can observe the completely opposite situation on the pound than yesterday. The British currency is under selling pressure...
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
