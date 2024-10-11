Economic calendar: Focus on politics and earnings this week
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Stocks in Asia-Pacific region ar etrading higher at the beginning of a new week. S&P/ASX 200 gains 0.4% while Kospi and Nifty trade 0.5% higher....
• WHO reported a record one-day increase in global coronavirus cases • European stocks end lower • Trump raises coronavirus...
A lot of action is expected next week. Donald Trump is back on the campaign trail but he refused to take part in the virtual debate with Joe Biden. The...
• The pandemic shows no signs of slowing down. WHO reported a record one-day increase in global coronavirus cases yesterday, with the world’s...
HCA Healthcare (HCA.US) stocks rose over 7% in pre-market trading after the hospital operator said it will return, or repay early, approximately $6 billion...
• Resumed discussions over a sweeping coronavirus relief deal in the US • US500 above major resistance level • AMD (AMD.US)...
The U.S. dollar found itself under selling pressure at the end of the week. Looking at the EURUSD chart from a technical point of view, the pair is currently...
• Bloomberg analyst expect that Bitcoin price will reach $100,000 in 2025 • Litecoin's MimbleWimble launch on a testnet • Ripple’s...
European markets trade mixed DE30 pulls back towards 13,000 pts Henkel, Deutsche Post and Zalando updated full-year forecasts European...
Precious metals are the best performing asset class today with gains ranging from 1% to over 2%. The US dollar weakness can be named as the primary cause...
European stock markets seen opening flat Record Covid-19 numbers Canadian labour market data for September European stock...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher. S&P 500 gained 0.80%, Dow Jones moved 0.43% higher and Nasdaq jumped 0.50%. Russell 2000...
• European stocks closed at 3-week highs • Pelosi against the idea of a potential smaller coronavirus aid package • Resurgence...
Domino’s Pizza (DPZ.US) reported mixed third-quarter results. Company earned $2.49 per share which came in below analysts' expectations of $2.79...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the GBPCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following...
• Trump refuses to participate in virtual presidential debate • US jobless claims stay elevated • IBM (IBM.US) is planning...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.840 million in the week ended October 3rd, compared to 0.837 million in the previous...
COVID-19 continues to spread across the world with a record pace. The number infections surpassed 36.4 million and more than one million people lost...
