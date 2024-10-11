US OPEN: Wall Street opens mixed ahead of Powell speech
• US stimulus talks in focus • Powell to speak on economic outlook • Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA.US) has not reached...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
More
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
More
Oil According to a Goldman Sachs, Saudi Arabia budget projects oil price at around $50 for the next three years Oil production at four...
Looking at the gold market on H4 interval, one can see that the price is once again testing the key resistance area. The zone marked with a purple colour...
• Cases of the disease are continuing to surge in many countries, while others which had apparent success in suppressing initial outbreaks are...
European stock markets trade lower DE30 tries to defend 12,800 pts Puma drops after Kering announces share sale European...
Markets mixed ahead of European open Powell to speak on economic outlook US stimulus talks slowed down Stock markets rallied...
US indices finished yesterday's session with solid gains. Dow Jones added 1.68%, S&P 500 gained while Nasdaq rallied 2.32%. Russell 2000...
Trump's condition improves Stock markets rally Natural gas and oil surge on looming hurricane threat Mixed performance...
Eidos Therapeutics (EIDX.US), the US biotech company, is surging today. Stock is trading around 40% above Friday's closing price after BridgeBio Pharma,...
Wall Street jumps on positive outlook for Trump's health US2000 approaches resistance at 1,565 pts ISM non-manufacturing for...
We are entering a period when NATGAS prices become seasonally very volatile. While it’s not November yet (when winter temperature projections can...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
• Coronavirus continues to spread at near-record pace with global case count rising to almost 35.5 million. After successfully tamping down the...
• Europe trades higher as Trump's health improves • Mixed economic data from the Eurozone • Deutsche Boerse (DB1.DE)...
Upbeat moods can be spotted on the global financial markets at the beginning of a new week. Sentiment improved as media reports suggested that Donald Trump...
Geramany, France and Italy released their PMI Services readings just a moment ago - earlier the data was released by Spain. Data is rather mixed...
• US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI • PMI data from the Eurozone It’s a busy day ahead on the economic calendar, with service...
• US indices finished Friday's session lower. The Dow Jones lost 0.5% while S&P 500 dropped 1% and Nasdaq declined 2.2% • Positive...
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
