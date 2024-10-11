Daily Summary: Indices drop after Trump tests positive for coronavirus
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Markets were caught off guard when Donald Trump confirmed that he has tested positive for coronavirus. News will trigger renewed focus on pandemic as well...
JPMorgan issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Wall Street dropped on Trump's positive test but tries to pare decline later on Pelosi says stimulus bill is near US100 bounces...
Tesla delivers 139.3k vehicles in Q3 2020 Inventory continued to decline, delivery efficiency improved Stock trades lower in pre-market Tesla...
• Yesterday was the second worst day of the coronavirus pandemic in terms of new reported cases. Also death toll continues to accelerate worldwide....
The final US jobs report ahead of the presidential elections (November 3) turned out to be a disappointment. Headline figure showed smaller employment...
Both USD and JPY gained after Donald Trump tested positive for the coronavirus. However, JPY outperformed USD. Looking at the chart from a technical point...
• BitMEX accused of evading rules designed to stop money laundering • Cardano celebrates 3rd anniversary • A failure of...
• Trump and wife Melania test positive for COVID-19 • DE30 is testing major support at 12,600 pts • SAP SE (SAP.DE) will...
Indices started October on a positive footing, especially in the US where a mix od solid data and stimulus hopes were driving flows to equities. However...
• US Non Farm Payrolls • Brexit talks in Brussels • Trump tests positive for the coronavirus It’s a...
• US indices finished Thursday's session higher. The Dow Jones gained 0.1% while S&P 500 added 0.5% and Nasdaq rose 1.4% • Trading...
• European stocks close mostly higher • Mixed set of economic data from the US • WTI oil plunged over 5% European...
Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY.US) stock surged after company posted better than expected quarterly figures. The housewares retailer earned 50 cents per share,...
The Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) Manufacturing PMI in September declined to 55.4 from 56.0 in the previous month. Today’s reading...
• US stocks climb on stimulus hopes • US Weekly Jobless Claims below expectations • Pepsico (PEP.US) stock rose on upbeat...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.837 million in the week ended September 26th, compared to 0.870 million in the previous...
OIL.WTI stopped the upward move at the key resistance area today. Commodity bounced off the upper limit of 1:1 structure, which was also strengthened by...
