Coronavirus: market update
• Daily coronavirus case count is once again nearing records with more than 315,000 new cases reported yesterday. New infections have risen sharply...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
EU to take UK to the court over Internal Market Bill DE30 remains stuck in short-term range Bayer (BAYN.DE) slumps on updated outlook...
The US job market remains in the spotlight as the economy recovers from the pandemic slump and the NFP report could be absolutely crucial for the markets....
British pound is the worst performing major currency today. Declines accelerated after media reported that European Union will go to court with the United...
Silver prices have a fantastic year, rising more than 30% from the start of this year despite the recent major sell-off. Prices were near $30/oz in early...
European futures seesaw ahead of cash session open US ISM manufacturing seen improving in September, avalanche of PMI releases US...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher. S&P 500 gained 0.83%, Nasdaq added 0.74% and Dow Jones jumped 1.20%. Russell 2000 gained...
• Dax suffers 1st monthly loss since March • US stocks higher amid stimulus hopes and upbeat economic data • US Crude inventories...
On Monday Caesars Entertainment (CZR.US) disclosed a cash offer of 2.9 billion pounds ($3.7 billion) to buy London-based sports betting site William Hill...
Natural gas prices are under pressure from US medium-term weather forecasts. Although in the east of the country slightly cooler days are expected in the...
Two factors contributed to the September price declines in the coffee market: a very good harvest season in 2020 and the extremely high number of long...
Crude inventories in the US dropped by 1.98 million barrels in the week ended September 25th, following an 1.639 million decline in the previous...
• Mnuchin ‘hopeful’ regarding coronavirus stimulus deal • ADP report above expectations • Micron Technology...
ADP report for September, a final hint ahead of Friday's NFP release, was published at 1:15 pm BST. Report signalled a 749k increase in employment...
EURUSD EURUSD has been trading in a downward channel recently. Looking at the H4 chart from a technical point of view, one can see that the price bounced...
• New coronavirus cases continue to surge across the world. Total number of confirmed infections is approaching 34 million. Meanwhile more than...
JPMorgan issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Indices retreat after US presidential debate DE30 fails to break back above 12,800 pts in morning bounce Covestro (1COV.DE) announced...
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
