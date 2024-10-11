Indices drop after US presidential debate
European indices started Wednesday's trading lower after the first US presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden turned out to be very...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Risk-off moods present after US presidential debate ADP report points to a 600k employment increase in September German unemployment...
Indices from Wall Street finished yesterday's session lower echoing poor performance of European equities. S&P 500 and Dow finished 0.48%...
• First US presidential debate • Final round of Brexit negotiations • Oil price plunged on demand worries European...
Crude oil prices slumped on Tuesday as fears regarding the pace of oil demand recovery resurfaced once again. WTI dropped below $ 38.50 per barrel and...
Big Lots (BIG.US) estimates its third-quarter earnings will be between 50 cents to 70 cents per share, compared to a analysts' expectations of...
JP Morgan issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence index increased to 101.8 in September 2020, from the previous month's 84.8 and compared to market expectations...
With just 5 weeks left to US presidential elections and polls showing that anything is still possible the first debate (starting 2:00am BST on Wednesday)...
• US stocks lack direction ahead of first presidential debate • Democrats unveiled a new, $2.2 trillion coronavirus bill • Sorrento...
The annual inflation rate in German was confirmed at -0.2 % in September 2020, down from 0.0 % in the previous month and below analysts’ expectations...
Oil Oil trades mixed amid renewed surge in coronavirus cases Decisions on new lockdowns could be a big market mover of oil New...
• While the coronavirus continues to spread around the world, experts remain concerned that the official figures for deaths and cases globally...
European markets decline on Tuesday DE30 pulls back below zone at 12,800 pts Uber express interest in ride-hailing venture of BMW...
The Turkish lira has been under pressure for a long while. Monetary expansion aimed at restoring growth has backfired and capital outflows led to depleted...
Markets lose steam ahead of European open Trump and Biden to face each other in a debate tonight Range of Fed speakers scheduled...
US indices finished yesterday's trading with solid gains - S&P 500 gained 1.61%, Dow Jones added 1.51% and Nasdaq increased 1.87%. Russell...
• European stocks start the week on a solid note • Wall Street rally led by tech and financials • Sterling jumps...
The British pound has been performing very well against other majors during today’s session after Bank of England deputy governor Dave Ramsden said...
