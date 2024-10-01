Economic calendar: CPI inflation from Canada and more speeches from FOMC bankers 🎯
Today's main topic in the financial markets might once again be inflation. In the US, we will have the opportunity to hear opinions from more FOMC...
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
07:00 AM BST, Germany - Inflation Data for April: German PPI: actual 0.2% MoM; forecast 0.3% MoM; previous 0.2% MoM; German...
Asia-Pacific indices are recording a downward session. China's indices are losing the most, down around 0.85-1.20%. Japan's Nikkei 225 index...
The first session on Wall Street in the new trading week brings gains in the quotations of almost all indices. The technology Nasdaq gains 0.6%, the...
Statements by Fed members on the economy or policy continue. Barr stated that Q1 inflation was a disappointment and more time is needed to assess the situation....
U.S. natural gas (NATGAS)-based futures are gaining nearly 3% today on higher temperature forecasts that could drive demand for electricity generated by...
Silver has reached its highest levels since 2013, possibly crossing the $30 per ounce level for an extended period of time. On Monday, May 20, silver even...
Wall Street in a mixed mood at the start of the week Bankers' comments in focus Wix.com raises full-year forecasts Wall Street is...
DAX continues rebound. German auto makers lose after Morgan Stanley cut forecasts. A court in St. Petersburg has frozen some of the assets...
Copper CFDs are gaining 2.30% today, approaching the next important level of USD 11 000 per tonne. At the same time, copper is posting the biggest gains...
The EUR/USD pair has shown a strong recovery over the past few weeks, with buyers breaking through a significant technical level. The downward trend line,...
Today's macroeconomic calendar is relatively light. There are no macroeconomic releases in the events that could have a major impact on the global...
The world's largest cryptocurrency continues to do well, with Bitcoin's price already rebounding more than 15% from April's lows. At the same...
Asia-Pacific indices record a moderately upward session. Indexes from China gain the most, between 0.60-0.70%. Japan's Nikkei 225 index gains...
Major indexes in the USA end the day around opening levels. US500 gains 0.10% and US100 remains unchanged at 0.00%. In Europe, most stock...
The next week may be big in terms of market volatility as there are a number of top-tier events scheduled. Traders will be offered FOMC minutes, earnings...
Robinhood (HOOD.US) experienced a surge in trading volumes this week, driven by increased activity in GameStop and other meme stocks, boosting its shares...
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are extending the wave of gains initiated after the reading of lower US CPI data. The most popular cryptocurrency broke...
Contracts are noted with a slight increase Bond yields are rising The dollar is also gaining The last day of this week looks quite interesting....