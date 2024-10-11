Morning wrap
• US indices finished Thursday's session higher. The Dow Jones rose 0.2% while S&P 500 gained 0.3% and Nasdaq added 0.4% • Mostly...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Market pessimism in Europe, U.S. tries to rebound EURUSD trading flat The CBRT raises interest rates European markets closed...
CarMax Inc (KMX.US), the nation’s largest retailer of used cars, plunged over 10% today in spite of the fact that the company’s results managed...
U.S. new home sales data were released just a moment ago. Following an astonishing surge in July, the figures for the month of August turned out to be...
U.S. indices extend losses Jobless claims below expectations UnitedHealth (UNH.US) is in talks to buy online pharmacy startup Following...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.870 million in the week ended September 19th, compared to 0.860 million in the previous...
• Daily coronavirus case count is once again reaching new record levels with more than 315,000 new cases reported yesterday which raised concerns...
This wasn’t expected – the CRBT resisted a pressure to raise rates for a long time but a pressure on the lira and depleting reserves meant...
EURUSD is trading in a downward move this week. Looking at the H4 interval, the key support is located at the 1.1580 level and is determined by the lower...
• German Business Climate Highest in 7 Months • SNBank kept interest rates unchanged • Infineon (IFX.DE) chip enables...
The Ifo Business Climate Index in Germany rose to 93.40 in September, from the previous month's figure of 92.6 and below market expectations...
• US Weekly Jobless Claims • Ifo Business Climate index • Key central bankers speeches It’s a relatively...
Equity markets attempted a rebound yesterday in the morning only to completely reverse course during the US trade. Bulls are facing multiple headwinds:...
• US indices finished Wednesday's session lower. The Dow Jones fell 1.9% while S&P 500 lost 2.4% and Nasdaq plunged 3% • Shares...
• European stocks finish higher on Wednesday • Investors resume selling US tech shares • Gold price approaching 6-week...
Shares of Tesla (TSLA.US) fell as much as 7.6% in extended trading on Tuesday after the electric-auto maker unveiled innovations and increased efficiencies...
Crude inventories in the US dropped by 1.639 million barrels in the week ended September 18th, following an 4.389 million decline in the previous week...
• US Manufacturing PMI in line with expectations • House passes short-term spending bill to avoid government shutdown • Nike...
US Manufacturing PMI increased to 53.50 in September from 53.1 in August, in line with analysts’ expectations of 53.5. The reading pointed to the...
