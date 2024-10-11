Economic calendar: Fed Chair Powell Testimony and BoE's Gov Bailey speech
• Fed Chairman Jerome Powell testifies • BOE Governor Bailey speaks • Second day of Bank Holiday in Japan Economic...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
• US indices finished Monday's session lower. The Dow Jones fell 1.9% while S&P 500 lost 1.2% and Nasdaq dropped 0.1%. • Negative...
Sell-off on global financial markets Silver craters over 9% U.S. dollar as “the winner” of the day Global financial...
Silver is obviously the weakest commodity in the world, today. The price of this precious metal is down nearly 9%, following a huge decline on the gold...
One might notice that the USD/JPY has been moving in a rapid upward move in the past few hours. The currency pair slightly touched 104.00 area - levels...
Trevor Milton, Nikola’s (NKLA.US) founder and chairman, decided to step down as executive chairman effective immediately. Nikola’s shares -...
Gold is down over 2% and approached key support area at $1,900 per ounce. Precious metals prices tend to fall due to stronger U.S. dollar which might be...
Global stocks tumble on Monday US500 getting closer to the correction territory Microsoft to acquire the video-game publisher for...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following...
JP Morgan issued a recommendation for the EURJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
• In Europe, a second wave of infections continues to hit several countries across the region, in particular Spain, France and the UK. Last Friday...
At the beginning of the week, we can see a continuation of the recent declines in the stock market. In today's short analysis, we'll look at the...
Banks shares extended last week’s losses to fall to its lowest level since May following a report by BuzzFeed and other media outlets based on leaked...
• European stocks fell led by banks • New coronavirus-led restrictions in several European countries • Deutsche Bank (DBK.DE)...
DE30 is already down 2% at the beginning of Monday trading in what could be the first step towards a deeper correction. European markets generally ignored...
• Fed Chairman Powell testifies before Congress for three straight days • Bank Holiday in Japan This week starts with...
• US indices finished Friday's session lower. The Dow Jones fell 0.9% while S&P 500 lost 1.0% and Nasdaq dropped 1.1%. • Mixed...
European equities finish the day lower CBR considers interest rate cut Fed members to speak on Monday Friday brought more...
The pivotal Fed meeting is already behind us, but key market levels are yet to be decided. Make sure you pay attention to developments on these markets,...
