Daily summary: The Fed holds rates near zero and sees stronger economic rebound
On the Fed decision day moods on stock markets remained mixed. European equities finished the session near yesterday’s close prices. DAX added 0.29%...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Below we present some key takeaways from the Fed Chairman’s press conference: Zero rates are “new normal” Stronger economic...
The Federal Reserve released its latest macroeconomic projections along with its monetary policy announcement. Projections turned out to be more optimistic...
The Fed decision was in line with market expectations. Dot charts shows that rates should stay close to zero to 2023 and long term rate is at 2.5%. Fed...
In less than an hour the Fed will publish its monetary policy decision along with latest macroeconomic projections. It is widely expected that the Federal...
Eastman Kodak Co (KODK.US) shares soared during today’s session amid new findings concerning $765 million loan from the U.S. government. Earlier...
A few moments ago investors were offered The Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) report. The weekly data showed an unexpected crude oil inventories...
Investors awaiting FOMC policy announcement U.S. retail sales below expectations FedEx with excellent financial results Wall...
Retail sales in the United States grew by 0.6% month-over-month in August , following 1.2% gain in July and below market expectations of 1.0%...
US100 The main trend on the US index - Nasdaq (US100) remains upward despite the recent clear correction. Looking at the chart from a technical point...
• A number of countries continue to witness rising number of new COVID-19 cases over the last few months. However coronavirus appears to...
• UK inflation rate lowest since 2015 • Bayer (BAYN.DE) settles thousands more Roundup lawsuits • Lufthansa (LHA.DE) may...
OIL is advancing for the second day after defending a pivotal support at $39.30. We pointed out in a post yesterday that buyers were able to stop the sell-off...
• FOMC rate decision; Fed Chair Powell news conference • US Retail sales data • EIA crude oil inventories report A lot...
• US indices finished Tuesday's session higher, Dow Jones gained 2 points to close flattish, S&P 500 rose 0.5% while the Nasdaq...
Upbeat economic data supports stock markets Gold with some bigger swings Markets awaiting tomorrow’s Fed policy announcement Global...
Tesla (TSLA.US) stock gains for a fifth consecutive session as investors’ excitement intensifies ahead of the so-called “Battery Day”...
Oracle Corp (ORCL.US) jumped almost 3% during today session on rumoured TikTok deal. According to CNBC, a U.S. decision on Oracle’s bid for TikTok’s...
American equities push higher at the market open NY Empire well above expectations, slightly disappointing industrial production Nikola...
