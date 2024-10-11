🔽 DE30 erases early gains
DE30 did very well last week despite volatility on Wall Street and hawkish ECB decision. The index also started the week on a positive note but buyers...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
More
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
More
• Liberal Democratic Party leadership election in Japan • Week of central bank meetings in the UK, Japan, and the US As...
• US indices finished Friday's session mixed, with the Dow Jones gaining 0.5% and the S&P 500 rising 0.1% while the Nasdaq lost 0.6% • Major...
European stocks finished trading mixed Wall Street gains but tech sector lags GBP continues slide amid continued EU-UK stand-off Gains...
US indices caught a bid during cash session Dow Jones remains below short-term trendline Nikola plunges as choir of critics increases Major...
Early morning optimism has evaporated on the markets and a return of US investors brings a renewed pressure on the big tech stocks – the same names...
US100 has seen a lot of volatility lately and it’s down largely to these 2 key stocks – Apple and Tesla. Both have seen amazing rallies and...
• Globally, the rate of new infections shows no sign of slowing. Yesterday a record number of over 302,000 new cases were reported. Europe has...
US CPI inflation report for August was released at 1:30 pm BST. Reading turned out to be a positive surprise with price growth accelerating more than expected....
• Bitcoin trade in sideways move • Bitcoin hashrate is continue to rise • Ethereum Blockchain average price per transaction...
• UK reaches tentative trade agreement with Japan • Number of new COVID-19 cases continues to surge across Europe • Volkswagen's...
GBPUSD has been in a free-fall as of late despite overall weakness of the US dollar. The British pound came under pressure when UK PM Johnson said he wanted...
• US inflation figures • ECB speakers on the agenda Economic calendar is quite light today. US CPI data will be the key releases...
• US indices finished Thursday's session lower. The Dow Jones lost 1.5%, S&P 500 dropped 1.8%, Nasdaq plunged 2% • Shares...
• Moderate declines in Europe after ECB decision • US labor market recovery is stalling, Tech stocks lower • Surprise build...
Crude inventories in the US rose by 2.03 million barrels in the week ended September 4th, following an 9.362 million decline in the previous week and compared...
Quest Diagnostics (DGX.US) stock rose over 3% after the medical lab operator lifted its full-year guidance and profit outlook, citing a faster-than-anticipated...
The highly expected ECB meeting did not result in any policy changes yet it had quite an impact on the markets. Christine Lagarde, president of the ECB,...
• Dow Jones (DE30) testing major resistance level • US Weekly Jobless Claims below 1M • Virtusa (VRTU.US) stock jumped...
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
