ECB presents new forecasts, EURUSD tests 1.19
ECB presented new macroeconomic forecasts Smaller drop in GDP expected in 2020 followed by slower growth in 2021 EURUSD tested 1.19 on...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.884 million in the week ended September 5th, compared to 0.881 million in the previous...
US100 American tech index has been trading in an upward trend recently. However, the slump we observed last week may launch a bigger downward correction....
European Central Bank announced the latest monetary policy decision at 12:45 pm BST. The Bank left rates unchanged as expected. Bond-buying programme was...
• The global pace of new infections is rising again. New coronavirus cases surged back above 286,000 yesterday. The infection rate is the highest...
European markets seesaw ahead of ECB decision DE30 with double top at 13,300 pts ECB rumoured to make small revisions to June's...
Apple stock has been a driver of US indices recently and in particular the US tech index Nasdaq (US100). Following a rally, market...
The ECB decision (12:45pm BST) and conference (1:30pm) is the most anticipated calendar event this week. Below we present 3 possible scenarios. NEUTRAL The...
European markets expected to open higher today ECB to release new set of macroeconomic projections US jobless claims seen below 850k Global...
US indices finished yesterday's session with strong gains following a massive sell-off a day earlier. Nasdaq gained 2.71%, S&P 500 added...
• European stocks finish session in green • AstraZeneca paused its coronavirus vaccine trials • US equities try to rebound...
US equities rise during today's session as tech shares are attempting to erase some of its recent losses that pushed Nasdaq into correction teritory. ...
TD Bank issued a recommendation for the AUDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
• US futures attempt to recover earlier losses • AstraZeneca (AZN.US) pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial • LVMH says it won't...
The Bank of Canada left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at the effective lower bound of 0.25 %, as widely expected. The Committee leaves QE...
The ECB meeting (tomorrow) is one the highlights this week. When the Fed changed its approach to inflation targeting 2 weeks ago it looked as the ECB had...
Japanese SoftBank made big bets on US tech $50 billion exposure through derivatives Hedging purchases behind recent US tech rally? Risk...
Summary Oil prices dropped around 15% off local peak Impact of monetary and fiscal stimulus on the oil market is limited Rally...
• After the recent decline, the number of new daily cases again rose above 200,000. Several US states continue to report rising numbers of new...
