DE30 tests upper limit of trading range at 13,100 pts
Stocks try to recover from yesterday's sell-off DE30 tests upper limit of trading range Bayer and Basf to cut synthetic chemical...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Tuesday saw sharp declines on Wall Street with US100 pulling back more than 10% from the top but the European markets were more resilient and this strength...
European stocks seen opening flat Bank of Canada expected to stay on hold GBP traders look out for Brexit headlines According...
Tech rout on Wall Street resumed after a long weekend with Nasdaq slumping 4.11% yesterday. S&P 500 dropped 2.78% while Dow Jones closed 2.25%...
• European equities lower amid Brexit and COVID-10 concerns • US stocks hit 4-week low as tech sell-off continues • Oil...
Boeing (BA.US) – The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating manufacturing issues affecting certain Boeing 787 Dreamliners. ...
Nomura issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. Company recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
General Motors (GM.US) announced strategic investment in Nikola (NKLA.US). According to the agreement, GM will obtain $2 billion in Nikola common stock,...
• Nasdaq fell over 3% • Dow Jones (US30) is testing major support level • Tesla (TSLA.US) failed to get included into...
A return of US investors after the long weekend results with a fresh dose of gloom. Few markets feel it more than OIL.WTI – down more than 4% today...
Oil: Strong declines in the crude oil market, approx. 10% from the peak History shows that after such a strong rebound wave, which we have seen since...
• Globally the number of new cases dropped below 200k for the first time since mid-July. However, weekend data is prone to distortions so it is too...
European stocks plunged at the beginning of today's session DE30 tests 13,000 pts mark Volkswagen is not seeking deal with Tesla European...
Global equity markets are pulling back ahead of a key Wall Street session. This will be the first US session after a long weekend and the first after S&P...
European markets seen opening higher US traders return from long weekend European Q2 GDP report revision European markets...
Asian stock markets are trading mixed on Tuesday. S&P/ASX 200 and Kospi gain 0.5%, Nikkei trades flat while indices from China decline DAX...
JP Morgan issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following...
• European stocks end session in green • Growing prospects of the UK leaving the EU without a deal • Labour Day in the...
