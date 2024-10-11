US OPEN: Wall street rally continues
• US stocks hit new all-time high • ADP report below expectations • AMC Entertainment (AMC.US) stock 15% higher as company...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Bitcoin price slumped today. Price of the major cryptocurrency has pulled back from the key resistance zone at the psychological $12,000 barrier recently...
ADP report on change in US employment in August was released at 1:15 pm BST. Data was expected to show an increase of 950k jobs following an upwardly...
US100 US100 has been trading in a very strong upward trend recently. The psychological 12,500 pts handle should act as the nearest resistance to watch...
• India reported the most new COVID-19 cases of any country in the past week, its nearly half a million fresh infections pushing the global tally...
German retail sales disappoint in July DE30 tests post-pandemic peak at 13,300 pts Elon Musk to meet German Economy Minister today Stocks...
European indices launched today's trading higher after moods were boosted by better-than-expected ISM data yesterday. Gains accelerated after the launch...
European indices seen opening higher ADP report expected to show 950k employment gain in August DOE report expected to show big draw...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher. S&P 500 gained 0.75%, Dow Jones added 0.76% and Nasdaq rallied 1.39%. Russell 2000 finished...
• European stocks close mixed at end of volatile session • US equities continue to move higher • US factory activity...
Eastman Kodak (KODK.US) stock rose over 24% after hedge fund D.E. Shaw disclosed a 5.2% stake in the company. One need to remember that D.E. Shaw is a...
Zoom Video Communications (ZM.US) stock surged over 39.0% after the video-conferencing company lifted its annual revenue forecast by more than 30% as it...
The Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) Manufacturing PMI in August rose to 56.0 from 54.2 in the previous month. Today’s reading came in...
• Dow Jones and S&P 500 futures erase earlier gains • Zoom Video (ZM.US) quarterly earnings well above expectations • Walmart...
Tesla and Apple performed stock splits after Friday's close Both stocks rallied to fresh all-time highs on Monday Amazon (AMZN.US)...
Copper: Copper at new 2-year highs, 10% increase this year and more than 50% increase from pandemic lows Very strong rebound in demand for...
Tesla (TSLA.US) announced that it will seek up to $5 billion in an additional stock offering. New shares will be offered "at the market" meaning...
• The pandemic continues to rage in parts of the U.S., hot spots in Europe and across big emerging economies including India and Brazil. Latin...
