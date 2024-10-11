Coronavirus: market update
• Daily coronavirus case count is once again nearing records with more than 273,000 new cases reported yesterday. Many South American countries...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Looking at the H4 interval, one can see that the USDCAD has been stuck in local sideways move recently. However, the price reached the key support today...
European stocks slide on Thursday DE30 approaches 13,100 pts Powell's speech at 2:10 pm BST in the spotlight Stocks in...
Jackson Hole meetings begin today US private consumption seen dropping hard in Q2 2020 Dell and HP among today's earnings reporters European...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher. S&P 500 gained 1.02% while Nasdaq rallied 1.73%. Both indices finished trading at record...
• European stocks higher, DAX at 6-month high • S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit new highs • Oil price at 5-month highs European...
NIO (NIO.US) stock rose sharply yesterday after once bearish analyst Paul Gongin from UBS upgraded company's shares to neutral from sell and raised...
One can observe a strong rebound in the gold and silver market in the second half of the session. Gold gained over 0.6% and silver jumped over 2%....
Crude inventories in the US dropped by 4.689 million barrels in the week ended August 21st, following an 1.632 million decline in the previous week...
• Nasdaq hits wew record high • US Durable Goods Orders above estimates • Nordstrom (JWN.US) posted disappointing quarterly...
US durable orders report for July was a key point in today's calendar. Data showed headline orders rise by 11.2% MoM, against expected 4.3% MoM increase....
GOLD Let’s start today’s analysis with the gold market. Looking at the H4 interval, one can see that the price of this precious metal has...
• New coronavirus cases start to pick-up after weekend dip. Yesterday over 248k new infections were reported. Meanwhile health authorities confirmed...
European equities gain DE30 bounces off 13,000 pts area Wirecard (WDI.DE) to cut 730 jobs Stocks in Europe are pushing higher...
Brent is trading at the highest level since March after breaking above local consolidation range. Resistance at $46.50 is being tested currently. Strong...
Rally on stock markets slows US durable goods order for July Rally on the global stock markets has eased recently as investors are...
US indices finished yesterday's session mixed. Nasdaq gained 0.76%, S&P 500 closed 0.36% higher and Dow Jones dropped 0.21% Mixed...
• Hurricanes Laura and Marco approaching US coast • CB Consumer Conference lowest since the pandemic began • US and China...
