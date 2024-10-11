J.M. Smucker stock jumped 9% on earnings report
J.M. Smucker (SJM.US) – posted quarterly earnings of $2.37 per share, well above analysts' expectations of $1.67 a share. Revenue also...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
• Top US and Chinese officials talked over Phase One trade deal • Hurricane Laura is approaching the United States • Weak...
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence index decreased to 84.8 in August 2020, from the previous month's 92.6 and compared to market expectations...
Silver: Silver is halfway to historic heights and is currently consolidating arond the $26-27 per ounce area The historical comparison shows that...
• Following yesterday's decline, the number of new coronavirus cases is rising again. Recent data showed that COVID-19 may continue to spread ...
Looking at the platinum chart from a technical point of view, one can see that the price bounced off the key support recently ($900 area). Green zone on...
Stocks gain on US-China trade call DE30 breaks above resistance at 13,100 pts German Q2 GDP revised higher European stock...
Global equities extend gains German IFO index on watch Salesforce and Best Buy among earnings reporters Global equities build...
US indices finished yesterday's session with gains. S&P 500 gained 1% and Nasdaq added 0.6%. Both indices closed at record levels. Dow Jones...
Global equities rally U.S. indices with new all time-highs EUR/USD seesaws around 1.18 at press time Global stock markets...
Global stocks climb higher Vaccine news in the spotlight Tesla’s (TSLA.US) price target raised to $3,500 at Wedbush On...
Apple stock (AAPL.US) is soaring again on Monday, smashing through the $500 barrier for the first time ever. It took the company 38 years from the IPO...
Last weekend brought lower number of new coronavirus infections, but so was the case in the past (COVID-19 infections over the weekend tend to be significantly...
Global stock markets surge DE30 breaks back above 13,000 pts Bayer (BAYN.DE) agreed to pay $1.6 billion to settle Essure cases Stocks...
Equities gain, US500 above 3,400 pts Fed's Jackson Hole meeting later in the week GDP reports from Canada, Germany and the United...
Global equities started the week higher on positive developments connected to coronavirus vaccines and treatments. The US500 index has jumped above the...
Stocks in Asia are trading higher at the start of a new trading week. Nikkei trades 0.2% higher, Kospi gains 0.7%, Nifty adds 0.6% and S&P/ASX...
• Weak PMI data from Europe • Pfizer hopes for October vaccine approval • US PMI readings above expectations European...
