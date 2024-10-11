EURUSD - recommendation from SEB
SEB issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry: 1.1838 Target:...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
More
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
More
Less dovish than expected FOMC minutes triggered a major repricing on the global financial markets. Stock markets pulled back along with precious metals....
Risk-off moods after FOMC minutes release CBRT and Norges Bank to announce policy decision ECB minutes and US jobless claims to be...
US indices finished yesterday's session lower after FOMC minutes turned out to be less dovish than market expected. S&P 500 closed 0.44%...
• Apple (AAPL.US) becomes first US company to be worth $2 trillion • FED released minutes from its July meeting • Gold...
Minutes from the FOMC meeting that took place in July has just been released. The publication did not bring much surprise. During the last meeting, ...
Apple (AAPL.US) is now worth $2 trillion and become the most valuable company in the world. The iPhone maker hit the market after its stock price...
Crude inventories in the US dropped by 1.632 million barrels in the week ended August 14th, following an 4.512 million decline in the previous...
• Pelosi hints Democrats might pare stimulus plan • US-China trade talks postponed • Cree (CREE.US) stock fell due to disappointing...
Canadian inflation data was released at 1.30pm BST. Annual inflation decreased to 0.1% y / y from 0.7% y / y, although inflation was expected to...
In spite of unfavourable conditions on the BRL market, a price of coffee climbed back above 120 cents per pound. Coffee price is being boosted by continued...
• After two days of decline, the number of new daily coronavirus cases has again surpassed 250,000. As the number of infections increases, more...
US indices have been moving in an upward trend for some time. Declines caused by the coronavirus panic have been completely erased on Nasdaq and S&P...
European markets recover from morning dip DE30 climbs back above 12,900 pts RWE (RWE.DE) launches share issue European stock...
FOMC minutes to be release in the evening OPEC+ JMMC meets in the afternoon Nvidia (NVDA.US) among today's earnings reporters European...
US indices gained yesterday with Nasdaq and S&P 500 reaching fresh record highs. S&P 500 gained 0.23% and Nasdaq added 0.73%. Dow Jones finished...
• Europe braces for second wave of infections • S&P500 (US500) contracts near record highs • Gold price back above...
• S&P500 approaching record highs • Positive data from US housing market • Kohl’s (KSS.US) quarterly results...
