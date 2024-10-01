Economic calendar: what to expect from FOMC members' speeches after US CPI data 📃
Yesterday's CPI data stirred investors' emotions and was a catalyst for dynamic gains in the stock markets. However, the report itself was not...
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
Stock indices from Asia-Pacific are recording a rising session following record gains on Wall Street the previous day. Chinese indices are gaining...
Wall Street indices traded higher today, supported by US CPI reading for April. S&P 500 gains 1%, Dow Jones adds 0.7%, while Nasdaq jumps 1.2% US...
Monday.com (MNDY.US), US software company, rallies almost 20% and is one of the best performing Wall Street stocks today. The move higher in company's...
Cocoa futures are trading higher for the second day in a row, gaining around 7% today. This comes after a record single-day plunge on Monday, when cocoa...
Precious metals are enjoying strong gains today, with US CPI data providing fuel for the move. While US CPI report for April was more or less in-line with...
US Department of Energy (DOE) issued an official weekly report on US oil inventories today at 3:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show a decline in headline...
Wall Street opens higher after in-line CPI reading US500 tested 5,300 pts area GameStop and AMC drop as meme stock rally eases Wall Street...
Today's US inflation reading came in roughly in line with expectations, marking the first U.S. inflation reading this year that didn't surprise...
The meme stock rush that fueled Wall Street excitement in 2021 has once again swept the stock market. The alleged return of legendary user @RoaringKitty,...
Key macro release of the week - US CPI report for April - has just been released at 1:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show a deceleration in headline...
- US, retail sales report for April. Actual: 0.0% m/m. Expectations: 0.4% m/m. Previously: 0.7% m/m. ex-auto data: Actual: 0.2% m/m. Expectations:...
Markets are waiting for a key macro release of the week - US CPI report for April scheduled for 1:30 pm BST today. The report will be closely watched as...
The German index slightly gains The euro weakens in anticipation of the June rate cut The dollar weakens ahead of the CPI report release Indices...
10:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - Industrial Production for March: Industrial Production: actual 0.6% MoM; forecast 0.5% MoM; previous...
The recent Wage Price Index (WPI) report for the first quarter of 2024 brought some relief to the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) as wage growth slowed....
Futures point to higher opening of cash session in Europe The key reading of the day will be the US CPI report for April Data release at 1:30...
Swedish CPI (M/M) Apr: 0.3% (est 0.4%; prev 0.1%) - CPI (Y/Y) Apr: 3.9% (est 4.0%; prev 4.1%) The SEK is losing against the EUR after a lower-than-expected...
Wednesday's session will be marked by CPI data from the US. Publication at 1:30 pm BST. The CPI data offers a chance for a dovish...