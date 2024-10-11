Commodity Wrap - Gold, Coffee, Soybean, Oil
Gold Precious metals react to rise in US yields and strengthening of the US dollar Gold price dropped below $2,000 per ounce. Key support...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
• Recent data from Reuters shows that the spread of the disease is still accelerating across the world. It took almost six months to reach 10...
Global equities rally on Trump's tax cut idea DE30 jumps above 13,000 pts Zalando (ZAL.DE) reported Q2 earnings European...
Gold prices are down today for the second time in the past 3 days after rallying strongly in July. Prices were as high as $2074 per ounce last Friday but...
German ZEW seen little changed in July API data points to another inventory draw RBNZ to announce rate decision at night European...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher. S&P 500 gained 0.27% while Dow Jones added 1.30%. On the other hand, Nasdaq dropped 0.39% Optimism...
• US President signed executive orders on coronavirus relief • China announced sanctions against 11 US politicians and heads...
• COVID-19 continues to spread across the world - with nearly 20 million confirmed infections in 188 countries. Worst affected countries are...
• President Trump signs relief order • Number of COVID-19 cases in the US surpassed 5 million • Marriott (MAR.US) ...
Credit Suisse issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long pending position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Shares of Eastman Kodak Co. (KODK.US) plunged 40% in pre-market trading today. Rapid sell-off is followed by reports that Kodak’s $765 million loan...
Summary: The fundamental factors in the coffee market are getting better Waiting for a deficit this season, a sharp drop in inventories The...
European stock advance on Monday DE30 lags behind European peers Financial Times targets Wirecard (WDI.DE) with new report Most...
In spite of USD gaining against all major peers, precious metals trade higher at the start of a new week. Gold and silver make small gains after Friday's...
Risk-on moods as Trump signs Executive Orders Almost bare economic calendar today A lot of US earnings releases Risk-on moods...
Stocks in Asia are trading higher at the start of a new week. Kospi trades 1.4% higher, S&P/ASX 200 gains 1.7% and Nifty adds 0.8%. Indices from...
• The US economy added 1.76 million jobs in July 2020 • Trump bans dealings with Chinese owners of TikTok, WeChat • Gold...
• The pandemic shows no signs of slowing down. The number of new cases continues to increase rapidly on all continents. As new infections increase,...
