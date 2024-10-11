US OPEN: Wall Street opens lower on mixed NFP report
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
The US economy added 1.763 million jobs in July, compared to record 4.8 million increase in June and above market expectations of 1.580 million....
USDJPY has been trading in a downward trend recently. The price bounced off the upper limit of the 1:1 structure, and pulled back below the key resistance...
• Bitcoin is approaching 12k level • Ethereum Classic suffers second 51% attack in a week • Goldman Sachs is considering...
NFP report release at 1:30 pm BST ADP report hinted on a disappointing jobs growth EURUSD pulls back from 1.19 area The US...
European stocks started the day lower DAX tests short-term support at 12,550 pts HelloFresh (HFG.DE) gains as German coronavirus...
European stocks seen opening flat NFP expected to show 1.5 million jobs gain Canada set to retaliate against US tariffs European...
Facebook (FB.US) was a star during Thursday session as shares soared more than 6% to new all-time high. That was a result of new feature called Reels that...
Indices from Wall Street finished yesterday's session higher. S&P 500 gained 0.64%, Dow Jones added 0.68% and Nasdaq jumped 1% Donald...
• US Stocks slightly higher as stimulus bill talks continue • BOE sees slower economic recovery from COVID hit • Precious...
The US dollar is losing ground after the recent words of Donald Trump. The US president wrote on his Twitter that he instructed his staff to continue work...
Western Digital (WDC.US)— stock plunged over 16% after the company posted its fourth-quarter financial results. The data storage company’s...
Looking at the US30 index at M15 interval, one can see that the price bounced off the key support marked with the lower limit of 1:1 structure and previous...
• Stimulus talks deadlocked • US Initial Jobless Claims data better than expected • Roku (ROKU.US) added 3.2 million...
US initial jobless claims data released at 1:30 pm BST showed 1186k million people filing for unemployment insurance for the first time. The reading came...
Earnings season in Europe is in full swing with numerous blue chip companies reporting Q2 results each day. The second quarter of 2020 was widely expected...
• Coronavirus continues to spread at near-record pace with global case count rising to almost 19 million. Even in parts of the world that had...
German factory orders surge in June DE30 fails at 12,750 pts resistance for the third time Earnings reports from Merck, Lufthansa...
A rally on Silver continues unabated as prices are up nearly 3% today despite some USD appreciation. Returns are much more impressive when we look at the...
