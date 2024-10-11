USDJPY - recommendation from TD BANK
TD BANK issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry(market):105.92 Target:104.00 Stop:...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
• Pandemic is accelerating the fastest in the United States and Latin America however situation is getting worse in Europe as many countries...
• Tiktok-Microsoft deal increases tensions between the US and China • Investors await stimulus talk outcome • Walt...
Nordea issued a recommendation for the EURCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Looking at GBPUSD from a technical point of view, we can see that the price is trading near the key support. The lower limit of 1:1 structure is located...
Oil: OPEC + officially from August 1 may increase production by 2 million barrels per day A key aspect for OPEC is to keep US shale production low to...
Stocks dropped after European cash session launch DE30 struggles near 12,600 pts Earnings reports from Infineon (IFX.DE) and Bayer...
US-China stand-off continues US factory orders seen higher in June Walt Disney, Blizzard and Nikola among today's earnings reporters European...
US indices finished yesterday's session with solid gains. S&P 500 moved 0.72% higher, Dow Jones added 0.89% while Nasdaq surged 1.80%. Nasdaq...
• Eurozone’s PMI readings above expectations • Nasdaq (US100) hits new ATH • Microsoft (MSFT.US) confirms plan to...
The latest weather forecasts half the declines of the natural gas prices in nthe US. Today, the price is rising by more than 13% and is above $2 per...
The Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) Manufacturing PMI in July rose to 54.2 from 52.6 in the previous month. Today’s reading came...
• July was the worst month of the pandemic in the US • Microsoft (MSFT.US) pursuing TikTok purchase by September 15th • Marathon...
S&P 500 (US500) recovered from a recent correction. The US index found support at 3,200 pts zone last week and has managed to climb back to post-pandemic...
• Number of new COVID-19 cases is accelerating the fastest in the Americas, which account for approximately half the world's infections. • Latin...
European equities with small gains DE30 tests upper limit of trading range Siemens Healthineers (SHL.DE) acquires US medical company Bulls...
OIL.WTI is moving down for the third consecutive day. The decline has not been steep so far but it could eventually end a period of price consolidation....
ISM manufacturing seen higher in July Final manufacturing PMIs from Europe and the United States Focus on stimulus talks and US-China...
