Asian equities launched a new week in mixed moods. Indices from China gain alongside Nikkei while Nifty and S&P/ASX 200 decline. Kospi trades...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
• Impressive earnings from US tech giants • US coronavirus bill unemployment relief runs out today • Florida death toll...
SEB issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry(market):1.3150 Target:1.2550 Stop:...
Today, the price of coffee is rising by 1.7%, while this month the price has already increased by over 16%. The recent price increases have been related...
• NASDAQ rise over 1% • Apple , Amazon and Facebook earnings above expectations • Gilead Sciences stock below...
Four Big Tech companies reported Q2 earnings after the session closed yesterday. In this short post we will highlight key takeaways from earnings releases...
• Bitcoin is testing $11,100 resistance level • Growing correlation between Bitcoin and gold • Ripple become the...
European indices try to recover DAX tests 12,500 pts but fails to break above Nemetschek (NEM.DE) gains after earnings report release Stocks...
Market moods mixed after Big Tech earnings GDP reports from Spain, Italy and Canada Oil companies among today's earnings reporters Earnings...
Thursday was very turbulent on financial markets with the US dollar tumbling and the majority of equity indices diving on COVID concerns and Trump’s...
US indices finished yesterday's session mixed. S&P 500 closed 0.38% lower, Dow Jones dropped 0.85% and Nasdaq gained 0.43%. Moods...
• Four Big Tech companies due to report Q2 results after the market close • US Economy shrinks at record 32.9% • European...
The world’s biggest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD.US) announced today that total revenue for the Q2 fell by 17.7%. Total global revenue from...
• President Trump suggests delaying US Election • Four Big Tech companies will report their Q2 earnings after the market close • United...
Long-awaited US GDP report for Q2 2020 was released today at 1:30 pm BST. Data showed that the US economy shrank at an annualized 32.9% QoQ. Market...
US index futures are trading slightly lower before the start of the US session. Looking technically at Dow Jones (US30), we can see that the price reached...
Four Big Tech companies will report their Q2 earnings reports today after the Wall Street session closes. Reports are likely to have a big impact on a...
• Globally, the rate of new infections shows no sign of slowing, with the disease accelerating the fastest in the United States and South America. • ...
Indices plunge on virus fears and weak German GDP DE30 tests 12,500 pts Volkswagen (VOW1.DE) reports €800 million operating...
