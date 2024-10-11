Technical alert: USDJPY
USDJPY has been trading in a downward trend recently. The pair broke below the key support at 106.00 level on Monday and as long as the price sits below,...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
• FOMC interest rate decision • EIA weekly report is expected to show 1.0 million barrels build-up • PayPal Inc (PYPL.US), Boeing...
• US indices finished yesterday's session lower. S&P 500 lost 0.7%, Dow Jones dropped 0.8% while Nasdaq retreated 1.3%. •...
• ECB extends dividend ban • Republicans roll Out $1 Trillion Senate stimulus plan • FED extends Lending Programs to end...
DR Horton (DHI) - The home builder reported quarterly profit of $ 1.72, which beat the estimate of $ 1.27. Quarterly Results Earnings per share rose 36.51%....
• Republicans unveil $1 trillion pandemic recovery plan • BioNTech (BNTX.US) and Pfizer Inc (PFE.US) begin the next phase of...
US100 is trading in a local downward correction. However, looking at a M15 interval, one can see that the downward move stopped at key intraday support,...
McDonald's Corp (MCD.US) is among companies that released their quarterly results today. As it is one of the most popular fast food chains in the world,...
Gold Gold price reaches all-time high and halts rally just $20 below $2,000 handle Some profit taking can be spotted on gold as USD gains Copper-to-gold...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 16.66 million of which more than 656 000 died and over 10.25 million recovered. • US...
European stocks post small gains DE30 fails to break above 200-hour moving average Delivery Hero (DHER.DE) boost full-year revenue...
CB consumer confidence expected to deteriorate in July Avalanche of US earnings reports Tuesday is another quiet day in terms of...
US indices finished yesterday's session with decent gains. S&P 500 closed 0.74% higher, Dow Jones gained 0.43% and Nasdaq jumped 1.67%. Moods...
• Resurgence of the pandemic in the EU • Gold hits all-time high • The busiest week of earnings season is here European...
American Electric Power (AEP.US) stock plunged after a Columbus Dispatch report revealed that a dark money group funded by the company allocated $350K...
• Earnings season in full swing • Mnuchin said that Republicans will present a Phase 4 stimulus today. • Hasbro (HAS.US)...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long pending position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed16.44 million of which more than 652 000 died and over 10 million recovered. • US...
Bitcoin has been trading in a local sideways move recently. Hoverwer, the major cryptocurrency managed to deliver a strong upward move at the end of the...
