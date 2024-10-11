DE30: Stocks seesaw near last week's close
European markets trade flat at the start of a new week DE30 tries to stay above upward trendline SAP (SAP.DE) plans to list subsidiary...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
German IFO index expected to show continuation of recovery Phase 4 stimulus bill could be introduced today European and US futures...
Stocks in Asia are trading mixed at the start of a new week. S&P/ASX 200 and Kospi gain 1% while indices from China Nikkei and Nift are trading...
Precious metals continue soaring on Monday with Gold setting the all-time highs (above 2011 level of $1912). However, it is Silver that is really turning...
• Eurozone PMI survey above expectations • China ordered the US to close its consulate in Chengdu • Gold hits $1900/oz European...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 15.71 million of which more than 637 000 died and over 9.58 million recovered. • US...
• Deteriorating relationship between the U.S. and China • Verizon (VZ.US) reported better than expected quarterly earnings • Intel...
Gold prices hit $1,900 an ounce on Friday, moving closer to its all-time high of $1,920 from September of 2011 as growing tensions between the US...
Bulls have surrendered this week after a long upward move. However, looking at the US tech index from a technical point of view, one can see that the price...
• U.S. banks allowed to provide crypto custody services • Russian Lawmakers pass major Crypto bill • As volatility returns,...
Stocks drop despite solid PMIs from Europe DE30 recovers after testing 12,800 pts BASF (BAS.DE) settles asbestos lawsuit European...
German and French releases of flash PMIs for July turned out to be solid. While French reading showed a very strong beat in services and small miss in...
PMIs from US, UK and EU for July American Express and Verizon to report earnings Risk-off moods can be spotted on the global financial...
US indices finished yesterday's session lower amid deteriorating virus data and renewed US-China stand-off. S&P 500 closed 1.23% lower, Dow...
• European stocks little-changed • Disappointing US Jobless Claims report • Gold is approaching $1900 level Major European...
Within the last few minutes, gold had almost hit a resistance level of $ 1,900 an ounce. Historic highs are located around $ 1,921 an ounce. Weak dollar...
Whirlpool (WHR.US) posted earnings of $ 2.15 per share for the second quarter, compare to analysts’ expectations of $1 a share . Revenue also came...
As expected, SARB, the central bank of South Africa, decided to cut interest rates. The main rate is now 3.5%, up from 3.75% previously. The reduction...
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
